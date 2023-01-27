Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Home Owned By Kirstie Alley AND Lisa Marie Presley Now For Sale In Clearwater
Sadly we recently lost both Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presly. But if you have around $6 million handy, you could own a part of both of their lives. Kirstie’s trust just listed one of her Clearwater, FL homes that she bought from Presley back in 2000. The home is in the Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood at 1100 N Osceola Ave and is next door neighbors with one of John Travolta’s Florida homes. Alley bought it for around $1.5 million and clearly prices have gone up! But for your $6 mil you get over 7,800 feet of home on the water in a gated community with some Hollywood history, and I’m sure some other history too... Tampa Bay’s local mag Creative Loafing has the pics of her estate. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in...
