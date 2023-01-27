NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there waiting. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the AFC Championship and set up a showdown in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 with the Eagles, who fired Reid in 2012 after 14 seasons with the franchise. "Here we come, Philly,"...
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the move in a statement Sunday night. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen's impact,...
Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz added to Pro Bowl
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is Super Bowl-bound. It gives the Cowboys eight players in the Las Vegas showcase. It's the first Pro Bowl nod for Biadasz, the first Dallas center to make it since Travis Frederick earned his fifth selection in 2019. Running back Tony Pollard will miss the festivities after suffering a broken ankle, however. Biadasz, 25, started 16 games before a high-ankle sprain forced him to miss the regular-season finale. He returned to start both playoff games. The Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
Where could pro sports expand next? 12 cities that are ripe for new teams
As long as major sports leagues have been around, so have talks of expansion. Over the years, MLB grew from 16 to 30 teams; the NFL went from 14 to 32; the NBA expanded from 11 to 30; the NHL jumped from six to 32; and most recently, MLS blossomed from 10 to 29 clubs. Throughout history, teams have also relocated cities, resulting in major markets like Los Angeles and New York possessing more than one major league team in the same sport, while other...
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
