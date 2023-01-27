ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

Sony set to increase prices in Japan but for now the rest of the world seems safe

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuAaa_0kTjwd9q00

Thought you’d heard the last of price increases? Think again… Sony has just announced that from February 1, 2023, it will revise the manufacturer's shipping prices for certain products sold in Japan.

For now, it seems like the rest of the world will avoid another price hike although we could start to see price changes elsewhere in the coming months. Products that the increasing include the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM lens, 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lens and the popular Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS.

Other products that could see an increase are the professional Sony Cine Alta Venice range and several Sony Camcorders, as well as professional Sony Bravia, displays and TVs.

• These are the best Sony cameras - browse a range of high-resolution masters or powerful video-centric bodies

The company posted a statement on its Japanese website stating that the price increase is “due to the recent external environmental, the cost of aw materials, manufacturing and distribution has risen, so we will have to revise the shipping price as follows.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen price increases due to the rising cost of raw products and shipping. In the last two years, all the big players in the camera world such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Olympus have warned of price increases so Sony is by no means alone.

These are the best Sony lenses - browse a range of lenses from Sony and third party brands such as Sigma and Tamron

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
US News and World Report

Taiwan's Foxconn Taps Former Nissan and Nidec Heavyweight Seki for EV Business

(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later...
CNBC

Apple's expected to post its first revenue decline since 2019 on Thursday

Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy