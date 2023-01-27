Sony set to increase prices in Japan but for now the rest of the world seems safe

Thought you’d heard the last of price increases? Think again… Sony has just announced that from February 1, 2023, it will revise the manufacturer's shipping prices for certain products sold in Japan.

For now, it seems like the rest of the world will avoid another price hike although we could start to see price changes elsewhere in the coming months. Products that the increasing include the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM lens, 16-35mm f/2.8 GM lens and the popular Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS.

Other products that could see an increase are the professional Sony Cine Alta Venice range and several Sony Camcorders, as well as professional Sony Bravia, displays and TVs.

The company posted a statement on its Japanese website stating that the price increase is “due to the recent external environmental, the cost of aw materials, manufacturing and distribution has risen, so we will have to revise the shipping price as follows.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen price increases due to the rising cost of raw products and shipping. In the last two years, all the big players in the camera world such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Olympus have warned of price increases so Sony is by no means alone.

