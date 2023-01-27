High School Roundup | Area wrestlers place at girls' east regional

HAVELOCK — Area high school wrestlers competed at the NCHSAA Women’s East Regional invitational at Havelock High School on Thursday.

Pasquotank, which as a team finished in sixth place with 54 with three wrestlers, had Kamilah Brooks win the 126-pound weight class.

She won all of her matches by fall as Brooks pinned Isabelle Waybright of Lejeune 18 seconds in, Jacksonville’s Kaytlin Loux in the quarterfinal 19 seconds in, Kennedie Snow of Havelock 4:45 in in the semifinal and Millbrook’s Tori Bland three minutes in for the championship match.

Ahriana Scales (145) took second in her bracket by defeating Southeast Raleigh’s Tonaye Minggia by fall in the first round, White Oak’s Brianna Macias 8-0 in the the second round and Enloe’s Karuna Das by fall in the semifinal before losing 7-0 to Cleveland’s Addison Vindigni in the first-place match.

Colby McKethan (106) won her first-round match by a 6-4 decision over Wakefield’s Kara Greenlee before a consolation-round win over Richlands’ Stephanie Ackley by fall.

Northeastern’s Evangeline Alasin (165) also won her first-round match with a pin of Rosewood’s Emily Parrish. She later earned a consolation-round win by fall over Ayden-Grifton’s Makayla Williams.

Currituck’s Kampbell Belangia (138) won her first-round match by fall over Knightdale’s Yaoley Touray before a consolation-round win over Millbrook’s Jocelyn Rubio, also by fall.

Belangia and Asalin earned their respective schools seven points each in the final team standings. Havelock was the team champion with 138 points with contributions from 11 wrestlers.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Currituck, John A. Holmes, Northeastern and Perquimans all competed in a 22-team meet in Hampton, Virginia’s Boo Williams Sportsplex on Thursday.

Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop won the girls’ 55-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles with times of 7.44 and 9.37 seconds, respectively.

For NHS boys, Dwan Bell took first in the 300 dash with 36.47 seconds, Amari Mercer won the 55 hurdles with 8.86 and Junior Payton-Kimble won the shot put event.

Currituck girls saw Kylee Dinterman palace second in the 1600 run with a time of 5:48.73, while Madison Leonard won the high jump event and Brianna Green took second in long jump.

Gavin Jessup won the 1600 run for Currituck boys with a time of 4:37.60.

Perquimans girls had a third-place finisher in the 55 hurdles with Arianna Vangelder running a 10.74 and Perquimans boys’ Tony Riddick placed fourth in the 55 dash with a 6.71.

Emma Parrish placed fourth in the girls’ 55 hurdles with a time of 10.84 for John A. Holmes. The Aces’ Donald Morris was 12th in the boys’ 1600 run with a time of 6:15.82.