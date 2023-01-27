WCC announces fall 2022 semester President’s and Dean’s Lists

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2022 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.

To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination), and be awarded all “A’s.”

To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”

Alleghany County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: William Clay Busic, Mason Lee Carrier, Hogan Luke Dillard, Caitlin Savannah Dowell, Greg P. Geiger, Autumn Michelle Hirschy, Karlie Dale Keepfer, Emily Mae Keesling, Hailie Imagine Sheets, Isabel Daniela Sturgill, and Joshua Ryan Taylor.

Dean’s List: Kelaiya Lemasters Davis, Paige Alexis Dilley, Stephanie Dominguez Hernandez, Brittany R. Joines, Kasidy Eve Loggins, John Thomas Meachum, Caleb Templeton Phillips, and Bryan Villa-Villalobos.

Ashe County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Joseph Daniel Aldrich, Thomas Hendon Aycock, Perrin Jacob Banks, Bailey Paige Bennett, Grant A. Bishop, Cody Lee Chamberlain, Emmi Elizabeth Cheek, Tori Madison Duncan, Emma Brianna Durr, Iris Skye Eller, David Chase Glass, Joshua Clate Goodman, Lindsey Morgan Greer, Savannah Noel Greer, Emily Laurin Hendrix, Joshua Stephen Lipscomb,

Alexis Luna, Arianna Leigh Miller, Sierra Lynn Mullis, Jacob Lee Pennington, Jada Nicole Pennington, Molly Faith Rupard, Courtney Amber Sawyer, Natalie Marie Scogin, Melanie Day Shatley, Willard Bryan Sheets, Danielle Nicole Taylor, Cole Edmund Temple, Greyson Lane Temple, Nicole Toledo, and Bethany Marlene Weaver.

Dean’s List: Benjamin Joseph Cary, Eleanor Louise Copeland, Abilene Grace Dollar, McKenzie Lauryn Farris, Betty Gabriella Hamm, Katherine Faith Hankins, Drake McKay Harrington, Leah Nicole Harrold, Robert Joseph Heavner, Sara Teneice Houck, Joshua Morgan Hurley, Sierra Dawn Mahaffey, Sara Katherine Marshburn, Hayley Elizabeth Martin, Jennifer Nicole McClure, Zoey Alizabeth Miller, Israel Ramces Noguez-Lopez, Cora Nell Richardson, and Avery Lane Vandergraff.

Wilkes County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Aaron Skyler Amburn, Laci Meshale Anderson, Patricia Arana-Carbajal, Kylei Alixandria Barbosa, Miguel Amado Barbosa, Levi Aaron Barker, Trace Elliott Bentley, Addison Avery Birkmire, Kaitlyn N. Black, William Noah Blackburn, Tristen Beth Blevins, Erik Nathan Boles, Logan Drake Bowlin, Breanna Dawn Bratton, Dillon Gray Bullard, Hannah Elle Bumgarner, Jared Denny Bumgarner, Aidan Joseph Byrd, Emilee Ruth Byrd, Jacob Michael Call, Elizabeth Chavez-Meza, Jaime Lynn Christy, Lacey Madison Church, Kilee Laine Clark, Ayden Allen Cline, Allena Elizabeth Coffey, Josiah Shane Critcher, James McKinley Curry, Brendan Carter Davis, Jacob A. Dimmette, Brittany Nicole Douglas, Faith Elizabeth Elledge, Carter Milton Elmore, Amara Faith Epley, William Lee Epley, Lillie K. Faw, Caitlin Christine Foster, Haily Dalila Gaitan Morales, Landon Travis Gambill, Logan Charles Goss, Alexis Riley Gunn, Maegan Pauline Hacking, Jodi Tomlin Hancock, Brian Stephen Hartley, Rita Angelyn Hunt, Preston Tyler Jarvis, Dalton Maclaine Johnson, James Kevin Johnson, Kelly Ireland Johnson, Layden Gabriel Johnson, Rachel Brooke Johnson, Kristen Faith Kilby, Kole Eli Lambert, Caleb Bentley Lane, Jonathan Samuel Lopez-Delgado, Cameron Zane Lovette, Anthony Richard Mackler, Emily Brooke McGrady, Dalton Russell Miller, Ashlyn Faith Morgan, Heli Pinalbhai Patel, Skye Elizabeth Pereira, Zane Thomas Rhodes, Chase Nathaniel Richardson, Amy Elizabeth Rodriguez, Amanda Dawn Rose, Caleb Matthew Roten, Epiphany May Roten, Riley Kevin Roten, Seth Grayson Roten, Riley Kade Royall, Ivey Clay Sanders, Brittany Michelle Serbeck, Latashia Nicole Sheets, Kandis Leigh Shore, Amber Nicole Smyers, Emily Kristen South, Jacob Davis Spriggs, Chasity Brooke Stamper, Elisha Joseph Stoppard, Jeremy Allen Sturgill, Joshua Samuel Thornton, Austin Wayne Triplette, Brian Douglas Tyler, Laura McKenzie Waddell, Gabriel David Walsh, Caroline Rose Watkins, Thomas Kyle Watts, Hunter Matthew Wayne, Ryan Mitchell West, Isaac Chandler Wilcox, Autumn Marie Williams, Rebekah Leigh Wilson, Whitney Viola Woodie, Victoria Ann Wright, and James Travis Yates.

Dean’s List: Kristi Anderson, Matthew Douglas Anderson, Tyona Lynn Anderson, Austin Ray Barker, Colby Scott Bauguess, Zacharie Loleke Belemo, Allie Brooke Billings, Garrett Allen Blackburn, Colby Aaron Brannan, Dalton Neal Brinegar, Hayley Autumn Brown, Hunter Paul Brown, Caroline Grace Call, Joseph Franklin Canter McQue Alton Cejka, Aaron Corban, Cianchetta, Cierra Jonise Clements, Greylyn Scott Cox, Regina Selina Crase, Abby Morgan Curry, Mason Wyatt Dancy, Sally Ann Denny, Erin Michelle Duffield, Andrew Paul Dyer, Aden Mitchell Edwards, Elizabeth Peyton Eller, Melissa Estrada Ortez, Jayla Suzanne Fisher, Nicholas Austin Fox, Joel Garcia-Limon, Isabella Greene, Zoey Elizabeth Gregory, Nathanael Rhodes Hall, Braden Wesley Harbour, Cole Eli Hayes, Gracie Leigh Higgins, Mason Levi Higgins, Alison Rae Hodges, Grady Preston Holleman, Emily Christine Holman, Tonya Marie Hutchens, Charity Hope Hutchison, Mackenzie Victoria Johnson, Matthew Grey Johnson, Blanca Esthela Jolin, Aiden Grace Jolly, Lauren Teray Kilby Eh Mu Ku, Devlin C. Le, Breanna Lee Lewis, Julia Denise Lindon, Allison Faith Little, Katelyn Grace Little, Maria Louise Lopez, Brittany Marie Luffman, Zachary James Mastin, Heather Dianne May, Destiny Rose Mayfield, Hayley Rose McCrea, Marli Jeanne McGarvin, Heather Nicole McGuire, Jeremy Wayne Minton, Angie McNeil Nichols, Lane Thomas Nichols, Sophie Elizabeth Nichols, Zachary Jayce Nichols, Derek Ryan Pennington, Laura Dawn Pennington, Ian C. Pless, Thomas Gray Posey, Coy David Poteat, Pricilla Marie Presley, Leonardo Marquez Resendiz, Jacklyn Taylor Richardson, Justin Alejandro Rivera, Elijah German Scott, Francisco Sebastian-Cuevas, Nathanial Adam Shumate, Bryson McKinley Sidden, Amber Nicole Sloan, Summer Briann Sparks, Macy Renee Strelko, Logan Haywood Stuckey, Caitlyn Ruth Summers, Stephani Syburg, Destiny Faith Torrence, Danielle Madison Triplett, Sarah Hope Trivette, Carol Sherlyn Vasquez, Andrew William Walker, Haley Nicole Watson, Jared Taylor Wentz, Derrick Scott Whisnant, Heather Danielle Wolfe, Hope Alexis Yates, John Grayson Yates.

Alexander County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Cheyenne Madalynne Childers, Abigail Elizabeth Mullins, Madison Elizabeth Starnes, and Laney Leann Wike.

Dean’s List: Garrett Allen Brown, Julia Ann Brown, Isaiah Bedford Cox, Ally Ruth Hollar, and Cole Thomas Lail.

Burke County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Seth Zachariah Hembree

Caldwell County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

Dean’s List: Lucas Matthew Delp and Zyniah Ruth Lawance.

Catawba County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Aaron Tyler Lord and Austin Lee Petree.

Forsyth County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

Dean’s List: Christopher Trenton Wells.

Iredell County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Kody Reece Brown, Lindsey Cheyanne Johnson, Cherry Thomas McCoy, and Hannah Claire Williams.

Dean’s List: Madison Grace Behrer.

Surry County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Chelsea Elise Cockerham, Kaleigh Grace Couch, Annie Maria Covarrubias-Aguilar, Julie Beth Hicks, Andrew T. Macemore, Leara Madeline Riddle, Giancarlo Anthony Taglianetti, Grace Olivia Talley.

Dean’s List: Sandra Michelle Bauguess, Bryson Wayne Calloway, Whitney Shores Combs, Brianna Lee Martin, Riley Elizabeth Simpson, and Bryson Adam Stamper.

Watauga County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Wilson Joseph Critcher, Logan Herbert Johnson, Clayton Edward Main, Hannah Tolbert, and Hayden Paul Williamson.

Dean’s List: Jared Matthew Critcher.

Yadkin County students qualifying for the fall 2022 semester

President’s List: Tabitha Dena Armstrong, Dakota N. Baker, Christian Malachi Casstevens, Hannah Marion Cheek, Skyler Renae Raines, and Aaron James Shores.

Dean’s List: Jenna Elise Childress, George Lee Couch, Adrianna Marie Dinkins, Keaton Gray Hennings, Helen Elizabeth Hutchens, Rebecca Lynn Morrison, Melena Larkyn Nelson, and Brittany Marie Widener.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.