Preview: MSU wrestling set to take on Maryland Friday night

Most college seniors take their last semester as a chance for reflection; one last opportunity to look back at their last four years and remember all that they have done. But MSU's current senior class has had an unconventional college experience.They haven't had four full years of going to sporting events, packing into lecture halls and going out on the weekends. While it may have started out that way, their time at MSU was quickly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional and public writing and Japanese senior Logan Bry moved into Holmes Hall in fall 2019, 10 days before classes...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO