East Lansing, MI

Preview: MSU wrestling set to take on Maryland Friday night

By Kyle O'Connor
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtHLg_0kTjuNIk00

Michigan State Univesity wrestling hosted University of Michigan on January 13, 2023 at Jenison Fieldhouse. The Spartans fell to the Wolverines 25-10.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State tumbles to No. 17 in latest USCHO Poll

Michigan State fell two spots to No. 17 in the USCHO Pollreleased Monday afternoon following two losses at Minnesota.Minnesota, who is now ranked No. 1 in the country, scored nine seconds into the series off a head-scratching defensive error and never looked back. The Spartans surrendered 14 goals on the weekend, starting out with a horrendous 8-0 Friday night decision. MSU played much better Saturday night jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the second period, but the Gophers rattled off five straight goals to win 6-3. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, six of the seven teams in the conference...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU women's basketball looks to upset No. 22 Illinois on the road

After a dominant 85-63 victory over Rutgers at home Sunday afternoon, the Michigan State women's basketball team (11-9, 3-6) will be looking to upset No. 22 Illinois (16-5, 6-4) on the road Sunday night. The Fighting Illini are coming into Sunday's game off of a 62-52 loss to Purdue on Thursday night. The Spartans will be traveling to Champaign without Head Coach Suzy Merchant after Merchant was involved in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident.It was announced that Merchant is in stable condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, but in her absence, associate head coach Dean...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: MSU women's basketball's comeback on the road falls short to No. 22 Illinois

While Head Women's Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant watched from home, Michigan State women's basketball's double-digit comeback on the road fell short in the final minute to No. 22 Illinois (16-5, 6-4). The Spartans ultimately fell 86-76..Junior guard Makira Cook was cooking on the offensive end all night for the Fighting Illini, delivering a game high performance with 26 points.In Associate Head CoachDean Lockwood's first game as head coach this season, the Spartans got off to a hot start.It took eight minutes for the first media timeout to be called, but in that stretch MSU put up 14 points to give...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: Michigan State men's basketball gears up for battle against No. 1 Purdue

Michigan State men's basketball is looking to pick up another conference win against Purdue on Sunday.After taking down Iowa at home, 63-61on Thursday night, MSU head coach Tom Izzo is more confident in his team than the last time the two met.A good chunk of that confidence comes with the return of senior forward Malik Hall.Hall played a crucial 24 minutes against Iowa, picking up 11 points and guarding a number of positions."Having him around is just a calming effect," Izzo said.Hall could be the missing piece that MSU needs to upset the Boilermakers, and split the home-and-home series.Another key...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: No. 1 Purdue dominates Michigan State men's basketball, 77-61

West Lafayette, IN-Michigan State suffered a 77-61 loss at the hands of No. 1 Purdue Sunday afternoon.Although the matchup began neck-and-neck, the Boilermakers ultimately shutdown the Spartans to complete their sweep.On Jan. 16, Purdue outlasted the Spartans 64-63, emerging victorious at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2018. MSUwas looking for a similarly competitive game on the road, but were unable to keep it close as the game went on.The return of senior forward Malik Hall came as a relief to head coach Tom Izzo. Izzo refers to Hall as his most versatile, and arguably most experienced player...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU names Wilson Centennial Farms as 2023 Dairy Farm of the Year

The MSU Department of Animal Science will be presenting its 2023 Dairy Farm of the Year Award this upcoming Friday. This year, the department has recognized Nancy and Brent Wilson of Wilson Centennial Farms as recipients of the award.According to chairperson of the Department of Animal Science Cathy Ernst, the selection begins with a competitive nomination process, during which people on and off campus may nominate farms they feel represent the best of Michigan.Wilson Centennial Farms is a seventh generation family farm with Brent and Nancy Wilson being the fifth generation. They have two sons, Tyler and Ben, who are...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'Work through the failure of it': A day inside MSU's horsemanship class

It's 8:30 a.m. and Gypsy, Carina, Echo and Fanfare are getting ready for class.An hour ago, they were fed breakfast in the warmth of MSU's barns, which usually consists of hay and other grains. They'll need it for the big day of learning ahead of them.Gypsy, Carina, Echo and Fanfare are not students. They are among the 62 horses MSU keeps on its farms and today, they are being used for Fundamentals of Horsemanship, a class that teaches students how to improve their horsemanship and riding abilities.Animal science senior Jessica Crane grabs a brush to use on Gypsy. This is...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

DB Khary Crump sentenced to probation and community service for tunnel incident

At a hearing at the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor Tuesday morning, redshirt sophomore defensive backKhary Crumpwas sentenced to 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service for the misdemeanor assault charges filed after the incident in Michigan's player tunnel. Out of the seven counts brought against Michigan State players involved in the incident, Crump's was the only felony. His offense was reduced to a misdemeanor as he pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges. In the footage released of the Oct. 29 incident, Crump was seen using a helmet in the fight.Crump's record will be wiped clean...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'A different experience': MSU seniors reflect on 'unconventional' last 4 years

Most college seniors take their last semester as a chance for reflection; one last opportunity to look back at their last four years and remember all that they have done. But MSU's current senior class has had an unconventional college experience.They haven't had four full years of going to sporting events, packing into lecture halls and going out on the weekends. While it may have started out that way, their time at MSU was quickly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional and public writing and Japanese senior Logan Bry moved into Holmes Hall in fall 2019, 10 days before classes...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

What's the strategy behind MSU's dining hall operation?

Death, taxes, and MSU dining halls being busy at all hours - three things that are guaranteed to occur. Though the operation can get hectic, the dining experience on campus is a dependable option for students.Meeting the demand of tens of thousands of students, staff and visitors across the university requires preparation. Senior Chef Executive Kurt Kwiatkowski and Associate Director of Residential Dining Don Donagrandi are the two masterminds behind MSU's dining hall operation."We work on a four-week menu cycle," Kwiatkowski said. "There are certain platforms that run a static menu all the time … We allow for flexibility, so...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Mayor Ron Bacon holds listening session over safety in East Lansing schools

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon hosted a listening session at Hannah Community Center on Friday, Jan. 27, in which he addressed questions and concerns from parents, students and others about safety in East Lansing public schools."This meeting today is to find solutions," Bacon said to begin the meeting. "To give parents a voice, to give parents an opportunity to network and come together for a common solution ... We will build a path forward."The meeting took place due to several events of violent and non-violent offenses at East Lansing High School, or ELHS, and MacDonald Middle School, or MMS. ELHS...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Faculty and student committee demand social-consciousness, transparency from MSU's investments

MSU's University Council, a legislature of faculty and student representatives, passed a resolution Tuesday demanding the university center ethics and social-consciousness in its investments. The resolution asked that the board committee charged with investing MSU's $4.4 billion endowment meet publicly and be more transparent about its decisions. The resolution is non-binding; MSU's board could vote on adopting it, or ignore it altogether.The resolution follows years of activism protesting the MSU's nearly $90 million fossil-fuels investment portfolio. MSU has repeatedly argued that divesting those funds would lead to breach-of-contract litigation, possibly ending in the university paying more to the oil and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

How to escape stress with escape rooms in the East Lansing area

Escape rooms are the perfect combination of three stress relievers: spending time with friends, participating in fun activities and solving puzzles. As such, going to an escape room with a group can help refresh the brain and calm the mind.The East Lansing area offers three escape room attractions for students to enjoy as the spring semester picks up and homework loads get heavier.EscapologyOne of the fastest-growing escape game franchises in the United States, Escapology, offers more than just escape rooms. Its Lansing location opened in 2019 and includes volleyball courts, private and traditional bowling alleys, ax-throwing, an arcade and bumper...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Mission Menstruation: How MSU students got free menstrual products in over 100 buildings

In 2018, three Michigan State University students founded Mission Menstruation because they saw a need on college campuses for free menstrual products and more period education. Five years later, the MSU chapter of the now-national organization put free menstrual products in over 100 bathrooms at MSU.Mission Menstruation has established 'desk locations' in 40 buildings on campus. Desk locations are buildings on campus where the group places a pink box of free menstrual products in the women's restrooms and at the front desk.Psychology senior and Mission Menstruation member Iliana Wilson said desk locations are added either by request from a building...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

60 years after Malcom X's speech at MSU, 2nd annual Malcom X community forum hosted

The Muslim Studies Program hosted a community Malcolm X forum on Thursday, featuring speeches surrounding Malcolm X's legacy given by prominent Muslim scholars Omar Suleiman and Abdullah Oduro.The forum took place at Erickson Kiva, the same location where Malcolm X gave his "The Race Problem in America" speech 60 years ago on Jan. 23rd, 1963.Professor Mohammad Khalil of the Muslim Studies program said the two speakers at the event are prominent Muslim activists who have been influenced themselves by the teachings of Malcolm X.The main focus of Oduro's speech centered around the sincerity of Malcolm X."Religion is sincerity, and Malcolm...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Nothing to do in February? Check out month-long 'Winterfest' in Lansing

For many, winter can be a time of seasonal sadness, with cold temperatures making it more difficult to enjoy outdoor activities. However, Downtown Lansing Inc. has plans to bring a little more joy to the winter months.Lansing Winterfest is set to take place throughout February, with events every weekend across the city. Events and marketing manager Jazmin Anderson expects a large turnout as the festival returns for the third year.In the last few years, visitors have begun to look forward to their favorite events. Anderson said a favorite is typically the ice sculptures that are on display."Hopefully we bring something...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing Human Rights Commission discusses strengthening protections for LGBTQIA+ community

The East Lansing Human Rights Commission, or HRC, hosted a conversation session on Sunday, Jan. 29 to discuss strengthening protections for the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.The meeting, which took place at PappaRoti, centered around the expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. The act prohibits discrimination in Michigan based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, weight, familial status, marital status, employment, housing or education. A ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court in the summer of 2022 expanded the scope of the law to include protections for sexuality and gender identity.HRC member Julia Walters said the HRC's goal...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Whitmer pushes tax relief, pre-K funding in State of the State

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her yearly State of the State address Wednesday night, in which she outlined keys goals surrounding education proposals and tax relief.The address to the joint session was the first to be conducted in-person in the House chamber since 2019, and marks Whitmer's first major appearance after being inaugurated for her second term.Ahead of the speech, Whitmer promised to lay out plans to help Michiganders deal with inflation, the rising cost of living and access to education. She used the address to announce two new major pieces of policy- the "Lowering MI Costs" plan and "Make it...
MICHIGAN STATE
