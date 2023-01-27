ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Blade’s Stephen Dorff’s Shares Blunt Thoughts On Superhero Movies Including Black Adam: ‘Their Movies Suck’

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeo0T_0kTjtzRD00

The superhero genre is a wildly powerful force in the entertainment industry, but that wasn’t always the case. When movies like X-Men and Blade were being produced, they were huge risks for the studios. The latter film starred Stephen Dorff as the villainous Deacon Frost, and it should be fascinating to see if that same character makes his way to the MCU with the upcoming reboot. Although Dorff has some blunt thoughts on the state of superhero movies, including Black Adam . He was even quoted saying “their movies suck.”

Stephen Dorff has been a pretty vocal critic of the superhero genre as it stands recently, often making his opinions known about projects like Black Widow . That being said, he does have experience in the genre. Dorff recently spoke to The Daily Beast , and offered some criticism about some of the more recent additions to the genre. He mused about possibly going another comic book project, saying:

If comic book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius…when they were interesting, like when Norrington did Blade, and Guillermo [del Toro] was fucking around in it. But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they're making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.

Well, he certainly didn’t hold back. According to Stephen Dorff, the majority of comic book movies nowadays aren't memorable. He goes so far as to call some of them “embarrassing.” And given their huge budgets and massive fanbase, that’s definitely saying something. But does he have a point?

It sounds like Stephen Dorff is echoing concerns about superhero fatigue, which have followed the genre for a few years now. While specifically calling out Black Adam (which he admits he didn’t actually see), he’s also been a vocal critic of Marvel Studios in particular. And this will likely only increase as the Blade movie with Mahershala Ali continues its development. As for The Rock’s DC franchise, we already know that his character isn’t expected to return in the first group of movies in James Gunn’s new DCEU.

In that same interview, Stephen Dorff took shots at Marvel studios, and the somewhat troubled development of the new Blade movie. He laughed off the idea of the vampiric franchise being PG-13, and poked fun at the movie losing its director before the hiring of Yann Demange . Despite this, the blockbuster is still one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . Dorff was quoted saying:

Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway. How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.

Stephen Norrington directed the original Blade movie, with Guillermo del Toro taking on the mantle for the sequel. And according to Stephen Dorff, the filmmakers who are behind the MCU don’t have the same bold vision as Norrington did for the 1998 Blade . You can see some of that vision in the clip below, which featured Dorff battling with Wesley Snipes’ title character below:

Obviously Mahershala Ali has some very big shoes to fill with his upcoming role as Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Technically we heard his voice during Eternals ’ post-credits scene , but fans are eager to see the vampiric hero finally join the action in his own solo flick. With a director back on board hopefully it won’t be delayed .

Blade is currently expected to arrive in theaters on September 6th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. We’ll just have to see how big of a character he ultimately becomes, and when Mahershala Ali might crossover with other major Marvel figures.

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
183K+
Followers
43K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy