ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Senate backs abortion rights after marathon debate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgSEf_0kTjtUGo00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate voted early Saturday after a marathon debate to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back.

Democratic legislative leaders have fast-tracked the bill as one of their top priorities for the 2023 session — in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision known as Doe v. Gomez held that the state constitution protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure that those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts.

Hundreds of people packed the halls outside the Senate chamber on Friday ahead of the debate, which ended with a 34-33 party-line vote around 3 a.m. Saturday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. Abortion rights supporters chanted, “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Abortion bans have got to go,” while opponents sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

The authors have dubbed the bill the “PRO Act,” short for “Protect Reproductive Actions.” It would establish that “every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health” including abortion and contraception.

Abortion

Walz hopes to sign it before the end of the month. The House passed it last week 69-65 with all Republicans opposed. Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, was the only Democrat to vote no.

Senate Democratic leaders said ahead of Friday’s debate that they had the votes to send it to the governor. They hold only a one-seat majority so they couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, but party discipline held firm on procedural votes and dozens of amendments.

“What Minnesotans are afraid of is to see, potentially, that what happened at the federal level with our U.S. Supreme Court could eventually, in some future time, happen here in Minnesota,” Democratic Sen. Jennifer McEwen, of Duluth, the chief Senate author, said as she led off the debate. “The decisions of our courts, the upholding of our fundamental human rights, are only as strong as the judges who uphold them.”

Republican lawmakers, who complain Minnesota has some of the fewest restrictions on abortion in the country, tried unsuccessfully as the bill went through the committee process to attach “guard rails” such as bans on third-trimester abortions. They offered a long series of similar amendments Friday.

“Today we are not just codifying Roe v. Wade or Doe v. Gomez, as the author has indicated, we are enacting the most extreme bill in the country,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks.

Minnesota had several restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and parental notification requirements, until a district court judge last summer declared them unconstitutional. A separate bill making its way through the Legislature would strike those restrictions from the statute books in case that ruling is reversed on appeal. That bill would also repeal statistical reporting requirements that the judge left in force.

Anti-abortion groups say the bills, assuming they’re enacted, will put Minnesota on the “extreme side” of the abortion rights spectrum.

“Mothers and babies deserve a far more humane and compassionate approach,” Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, said in a statement.

But Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, told reporters that third-trimester abortions are “incredibly rare” and almost always happen under “very tragic” circumstances such as fetal abnormalities or threats to the mother’s health. She said those decisions should be made between a patient and their medical provider, not on the floors of the Legislature.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s latest annual report on abortions recorded only one abortion between 25 and 30 weeks in 2021, with none reported later.

Comments / 65

Sue Tobolaski
4d ago

sad sad day in Minnesota. that we now allow people to kill innocent babies that has a right to life to.poor poor babies

Reply(3)
7
Anne-Marie Johnson
3d ago

Abortion let's men off the hook again. It favors them. They don't have to be responsible for their actions. A woman who kills her baby lives with guilt the rest of her life. Men go on to the next victim. Abortion is murder. MN is legalizing murder.

Reply(1)
3
spanky
3d ago

All these comments about abortion. What are you afraid of. Tell your daughter to say No tell your son to respect women, if you trust your kids why worry about this Take care of your own.

Reply(1)
2
Related
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. They credit the backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade for their takeover of the state Senate and for keeping their House...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House passes "driver's licenses for all" bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The DFL-controlled Minnesota House passed a bill Monday night known as "driver's licenses for all."It would allow every Minnesotan to get a license, even if they don't have proof of legal immigration into the United States. Supporters say it will make the roads safer and help people get to work. Opponents fear it could lead to voter fraud. Eighteen states already allow it. A similar bill is making its way through the Minnesota Senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy