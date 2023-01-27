Loran Edward Gillespie, age 83, of the Mowrystown Community, passed away early Thursday morning, January 26, 2023 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. He was born May 9, 1939, in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late Paul Loran Gillespie and Lestie Viola (Hart) Gillespie. Loran was a graduate of Belfast High School and was a United Sates Air Force Veteran. He retired from General Telephone Electronics (GTE) in Georgetown, Ohio, after 27 years; was a member of the Highland F & AM Masonic Lodge #38; and was past Grand Master at the Russellville F & AM Masonic Lodge #166. Surviving are his wife, Teresa Ann (Roberts) Gillespie, whom he married on December 15, 1968; his daughter, Melanie (Andre Heijmans) Gillespie of Enschede, Netherlands; his son, Mark (Rebecca) Gillespie of Sardinia, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Abigail, Alexander, Allison, and Andrew Gillespie. Also surviving are his sister, Ruth Morgan; his brother, Jim Gillespie; and his step-brother, Russell Newman. In addition to his parents, Loran was preceded in death by his step-mother, Virginia (Rhoads) Gillespie; his sister, Jessica Siders; and his step-brothers, Gerald and Larry Newman. Funeral services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, where the Highland County Honor Guard will accord full military honors. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 4 - 7 p.m. and Masonic services will be rendered at 6:45 p.m. Contributions in Loran’s memory may be made to the donor’s charity of choice.