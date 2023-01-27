Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: So, Ryan Dunn actually committed to UVA as a walk-on?
Ryan Dunn has been quite the pleasant surprise for Virginia this season, reminding more than a few people of former star De’Andre Hunter, a springy youth who blossomed into a lottery pick. Hard as it is to believe, Dunn, a four-star prep recruit, actually committed to Virginia as a...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
virginiasports.com
Taylor Flourishing as Healing Process Continues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She still mourns the loss of her mother, who was her best friend, and she always will. But in her second year at the University of Virginia, Camryn Taylor is healing, and she’s thriving. That wasn’t the case in her first year at UVA, to...
Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Safety
The Cavaliers added a talented and athletic safety to their 2023 recruiting class just before National Signing Day
cbs19news
New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
Officials: VCU student killed was crossing street on campus
A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student was killed crossing a street on the school's main campus Friday morning, according to university officials.
Fox Elementary yard, playground reopened 11 months after fire
The rules for the playground and field are the same as before the closure -- no bikes, dogs or adult league sports -- and the playground will close each day at dusk.
NBC 29 News
Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
VCU student dies after being hit by a car while crossing the street
A Virginia Commonwealth University student is dead after she was hit by a car on Laurel and West Main Streets Friday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanover County, VA
Hanover County is located in the state of Virginia. The population in this county reached 109,979 as per the 2020 census. The county was created on November 26, 1719, in some parts of New Kent County. It was named after the Electorate of Hanover in Germany. Hanover County was mainly...
Unsettled and turning colder this week
Skies will be partly sunny for the remainder of the day with a high around 60°. Skies will be mainly clear this evening, then cloudy late tonight.
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
Virginia Business
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
