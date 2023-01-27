ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

virginiasports.com

Taylor Flourishing as Healing Process Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — She still mourns the loss of her mother, who was her best friend, and she always will. But in her second year at the University of Virginia, Camryn Taylor is healing, and she’s thriving. That wasn’t the case in her first year at UVA, to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School

In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event

Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Former owner of Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear passes away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mark Mincer, the former owner of Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Mincer was battling brain cancer. On a page dedicated to updates on his battle, a post read that Mincer died peacefully Saturday, January 28, surrounded by loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanover County, VA

Hanover County is located in the state of Virginia. The population in this county reached 109,979 as per the 2020 census. The county was created on November 26, 1719, in some parts of New Kent County. It was named after the Electorate of Hanover in Germany. Hanover County was mainly...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
RICHMOND, VA

