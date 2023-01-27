Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview
"Biden didn't defy a subpoena, congressman," Chuck Todd told the Ohio lawmaker.
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
CNN — An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as “Bigo,” was charged...
Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching hammer attack on husband after video's release
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to the release of police body camera footage of the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by saying she has no plans to view it.
Fox News Expert Insists No Evidence of Pelosi Break-In as Video of Break-In Plays
Criminal defense attorney and regular Fox News guest Brian Claypool was left utterly humiliated on Friday when he suggested there was no evidence that Paul Pelosi’s attacker broke into his home—all despite the release of a security video showing exactly that.In fact, Fox News anchors had to air the actual footage of the break-in for Claypool, who had just appeared on the network the night before to discuss the impending release of the tapes.Debunking a slew of right-wing conspiracies about the brutal attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Friday’s release of the 911 call, police body-cam video, and...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
CNN fact-checks McCarthy's 'highly misleading' claims about Pelosi
CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's claims about the debt ceiling, funding for the Internal Revenue Service, and the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's resort and residence in Florida.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Paul Pelosi Attacker Regrets Not Getting 'More of Them' in Ominous Call
"It's my own fault. No one else is to blame," David DePape said on Friday. "I should have come better prepared."
Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public
Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
‘I know exactly what I did’: What Paul Pelosi’s suspected attacker told police during jailhouse interview
The man suspected of breaking into the home of Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi provided San Francisco police with a detailed description of his plans to hold her hostage and how he used his “full force” to strike her 82-year-old husband with a hammer, which fractured his skull and left him unconscious in a pool of blood.In a recorded interview, David DePape raged against “lies” in Washington DC, claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen and compared Democratic campaigns against Donald Trump to the Watergate scandal.He claimed Democratic officials, including Hillary Clinton and then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, were...
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Police body-camera video of Paul Pelosi hammer attack released
Footage shows husband of former House speaker opening door and an intruder as the two wrestle over a hammer
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
