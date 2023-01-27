Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Popivker arrested on CSU campus, hearings pending
In his third visit to the Cleveland State University campus in one month, Rabbi Alexander Popivker of Cleveland Heights was arrested on the campus Jan. 25 for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him, causing the university to initiate a persona non grata hearing process. A hearing has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Larder's Umansky excited to represent Cleveland in Best Chef award
The team behind Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood has been named as a James Beard Foundation’s James Beard Awards semifinalist in Best Chef: Great Lakes category, according to a Jan. 25 announcement from the foundation. Finalists will be named on March 29, with the James...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lewis’ estate makes $1M gift to Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream Public Media received a $1 million gift from the estate of Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime supporter, former board trustee and chairs council member, who has built a national reputation for recognizing and nurturing up-and-coming artists as a prominent arts benefactor, according to a news release. As a pioneer...
Cleveland Jewish News
Outdoor pizza wars heat up in Cleveland Heights neighborhood
A lawsuit surrounding an outdoor pizza oven on Grandview Avenue in Cleveland Heights began proceedings in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 31. The pizza oven is on the property of defendants Mary Lynne Newsome and Paul Schambs at 2289 Grandview Ave., an oven that plaintiffs Brooks and Mika Jones of 2299 Grandview Ave. claim in official filings has caused them “significant physical discomfort and emotional distress.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Fairmount Temple groups show off recent donation
Two of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s groups, the Women of Fairmount Temple and the Men of Fairmount Temple, provide support and funding for ongoing temple offerings including purchasing the Torah Commentary for Confirmation students, kiddush cups for b’nei mitzvah students, and chanukiot for Consecration students,, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goddard, Paula Faye
Paula Faye Goddard (nee Skolnik), loving and cherished wife of Arthur, passed away Jan. 31, 2023. Devoted mother of Jennifer (Matthew) Grulke of Brighton, Mich., and Andrew (Nicholas Homan) of New York City; adoring grandmother of Brian and Jessica Grulke; dearest sister of Howard Skolnik (Gail, deceased), Chet Skolnik and David (Linda) Skolnik.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rubin, Ronald
Ronald Jeffrey Rubin, born Aug. 21, 1942 and passed away Jan. 29, 2023. Devoted son of the late Howard L. Rubin and Phyllis Bloch Rubin; loving father of Heidi (Stuart) Abrams and Josh (Natalie) Rubin; adored grandfather of Lucy Abrams, Lily Abrams and Connor Rubin; dearest brother of Linda (Ira) Rubin Shoolman and Stacey (Michael) Rubin Roswell.
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller, Peter
Peter W. Miller, 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Mayfield Heights on Jan. 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Loving father of Max Miller and Lauren Miller, ex-spouse of Fabi Miller. Dear brother of Linda (Barry) Johnson. Born in New Haven, Conn., to the late...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lipman, Marla
Marla A. Lipman (nee Sherman), beloved wife of Martin Lipman, passed away Jan. 29, 2023. Loving mother of Sora (Josh) Mendelson, Avramy (Yochevid) Lipman and Aharon (Sarah) Lipman. Devoted grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Marilyn Fais. Devoted grandmother of 12. Services will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 31...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Centers adds retail, dining
Tower City Center announced Jan. 17 the addition of four more tenants to the center at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. The stores include Kouture Kreationz, Media Luna Bakery, The Lash Bag and The Blush Gallery. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies, located...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sommers, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Sommers, 85, of Beachwood, was born Oct. 30, 1937, and passed away on Jan. 31, 2023. Beloved wife of Sidney Sommers (deceased); devoted mother of Susan Sommers of Reno, Nevada, Tammy (John, deceased) Godfrey of Beachwood and the late Debra (Richard) Tonks of Andover Mass.; loving grandmother of Max Tonks, Kaylie Godfrey and Cameron Godfrey; dear sister of Sonny (Bobbye) Schatz of Munster, Ind.; cherished aunt of Randi (Lou) Stricker, Stacy (Bob) Muller and Jamie (Jeremy) Friedberg (all of Gary, Ind.).
Cleveland Jewish News
Tolin, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Gregg Tolin, age 60, of Willoughby, was born Nov. 4, 1962, and passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Beloved husband of his wife, Lisa (nee Neumann); devoted father of Isabelle Tolin; adored stepfather of Abby (Derek) Demianczyk, and Hannah, Nathan and Nicholas Seelbach, beloved grandfather of Henry Demianczyk. Son of Babe and the late Robert Tolin and son-in-law of Richard and the late Carole Naumann. Dear brother of Brad (Abigail) Tolin and Hal (Rosanne) Tolin and adored brother-in-law of Bruce Naumann and Gary (Maryanne) Naumann; our dear uncle, cousin, friend, colleague and coach.
Cleveland Jewish News
Singer, Donald
Donald Singer, beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Smuckler), passed away Jan. 30, 2023. Loving father of Nita Ellen (Glenn, deceased) Torch, Linda (Michael) Shubert and the late Cynthia Singer. Devoted grandfather of Marissa (Ed) Hastie, Janiene (Garrett) Bohannon, Sean (Julia) Shubert and Lauren (Kenneth) Werman. Great-grandfather of Edward, Henry, Anneliese, Ayden, Isaac, Ethan, Eli and Max. Dear brother of the late Shirley Silver and Jeanette Berman.
Comments / 0