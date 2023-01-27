Jeffrey Gregg Tolin, age 60, of Willoughby, was born Nov. 4, 1962, and passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Beloved husband of his wife, Lisa (nee Neumann); devoted father of Isabelle Tolin; adored stepfather of Abby (Derek) Demianczyk, and Hannah, Nathan and Nicholas Seelbach, beloved grandfather of Henry Demianczyk. Son of Babe and the late Robert Tolin and son-in-law of Richard and the late Carole Naumann. Dear brother of Brad (Abigail) Tolin and Hal (Rosanne) Tolin and adored brother-in-law of Bruce Naumann and Gary (Maryanne) Naumann; our dear uncle, cousin, friend, colleague and coach.

WILLOUGHBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO