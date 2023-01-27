ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at Washington

Late in the first half, with Arizona still trailing in a game it would eventually win by 23, coach Tommy Lloyd looked about as casual as one could be at that point. Rather than pacing the sideline he was sitting on the bench, legs crossed and hands over his knees.
TUCSON, AZ
elisportsnetwork.com

WIAA: New Spring Championship locations set for this Year

(Renton, WA) The WIAA Executive Board this week held their first meeting of 2023 and took action on several routine issues such as approving the annual budget, approved the next year’s Volleyball dates with all 6 tournaments again in Yakima at the SunDome and finalized this Spring’s Championship locations. There are lots of new locations as many Spring Championships have been held at the same location for many years.
RENTON, WA
Oscar

Freshwater fishing in Seattle

Seattle is a city located on the west coast of the United States, known for its beautiful scenery and abundance of outdoor activities. One of the most popular pastimes in Seattle is fishing, as the city is home to a variety of freshwater and saltwater fishing opportunities.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro

The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
EDMONDS, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

