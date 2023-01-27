ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven And Udonis Haslem Receive NBA All-Star Votes

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOACh_0kTjqxUi00

NBA All-Star player voting loses some respect after votes were revealed

A lot was made about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo getting no love from fan during the NBA All-Star voting.

The same case could also be made about the player part of the process after their votes were revealed. Heat center Omer Yurtseven received three votes from players while forward Udonis Haslem had two.

Yurtseven has yet to play this season and Haslem has played mostly in garbage time. The random votes didn't just pertain to Heat players.

Oklahoma City rookie Chet Holmgren garnered four votes and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder got two.

The problem? Neither of them have played this season. Holmgren is on the injured list after sustaining a foot injury in the offseason. Crowder never reported to training camp because of a disagreement with management.

"Love my supporters," Holmgren tweeted.

TNT analyst Charles Barkley took aim at the fan vote on Thursday's broadcast but he could also direct the same energy toward the players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat-Magic game preview. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Magic. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler provides memorable experience for Heat fan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant vs. Shaquille O’Neal NBA Finals Comparison

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal will always be linked to each other for their efforts in Los Angeles. The former Laker teammates helped create one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. After that, it led to a feud, a reconciliation, and a friendship that lasted up to Bryant’s unfortunate death in 2020. O’Neal was a three-time Finals MVP Award winner, while Bryant won two on his own later on in the 2000s. No matter who you think is “better,” these players will always go down as some of the best all-time Lakers.
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy