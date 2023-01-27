Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven And Udonis Haslem Receive NBA All-Star Votes

NBA All-Star player voting loses some respect after votes were revealed

A lot was made about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo getting no love from fan during the NBA All-Star voting.

The same case could also be made about the player part of the process after their votes were revealed. Heat center Omer Yurtseven received three votes from players while forward Udonis Haslem had two.

Yurtseven has yet to play this season and Haslem has played mostly in garbage time. The random votes didn't just pertain to Heat players.

Oklahoma City rookie Chet Holmgren garnered four votes and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder got two.

The problem? Neither of them have played this season. Holmgren is on the injured list after sustaining a foot injury in the offseason. Crowder never reported to training camp because of a disagreement with management.

"Love my supporters," Holmgren tweeted.

TNT analyst Charles Barkley took aim at the fan vote on Thursday's broadcast but he could also direct the same energy toward the players.

