Texas police chief is put on leave after a raid that targeted the wrong home and an innocent teen
Officers busted into the wrong Texas house in a botched raid related to a murder investigation this month, leading to the suspension of Galveston’s police chief, officials said. City Manager Brian Maxwell placed Police Chief Doug Balli on a 10-day administrative leave Friday in connection with an alleged "failure...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
Adriana Davidson missing updates — Ann Arbor teen found dead after leaving phone at high school
MISSING Michigan teen Adriana Davidson has been found dead after vanishing from her school, the sheriff's office has reported. The 15-year-old, who goes by Addy, was reported missing on Saturday around midnight after not returning home from Pioneer High School. Her body has since been found under the bleachers at...
Michigan rappers missing after failing to arrive for gig
Michigan police are searching for Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens after they missed a January 21st gig. WDIV's Victor Williams reports.Jan. 31, 2023.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Video shows terrifying moment boulder crashes into Honolulu home and nearly strikes woman
A massive boulder pummeled into a Hawaii home and nearly struck a woman inside — and the close call was all caught on video. Video from a home security camera shows the moment the boulder, around 5 feet wide, smashes through a wall into the home with a deafening “boom.” The boulder then rolls down a hallway, mere inches in front of a woman standing inside.
Husband asks for forgiveness for wife charged in their kids' deaths
Patrick Clancy's three children died and his wife is under police custody.
7th Memphis officer is relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death, police say
The fallout from Tyre Nichols' fatal beating continued Monday when the Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer who responded to the scene was relieved of duty. In a statement, the agency didn't identify the seventh officer or say whether the person would face departmental or criminal charges. The...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured his wife and two young children is moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41,...
Gunman shot to death after opening fire inside Nebraska Target
Police say the man, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired several shots before he was killed by responding officers.Jan. 31, 2023.
Police may have narrowly avoided mass shooting in Omaha, Nebraska
A mass shooting inside a Target may have been narrowly avoided in Omaha, Nebraska after a gunman fired an AR-15-style rifle and was then shot and killed by officers, according to police. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on the investigation.Feb. 1, 2023.
Oregon man accused of torturing woman suspected of currently using dating apps
A manhunt is underway for an Oregon man who allegedly kidnapped and tortured a woman. NBC’s Steven Romo has the latest as police warn the man may be looking for more victims through dating apps.Jan. 31, 2023.
Day 6 of Alex Murdaugh trial reveals gun cabinet in home
On day six of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, investigator Jeff Croft revealed guns recovered from Murdaugh’s hunting property. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys repeatedly objected to the guns being shown, saying they were not involved in the crime. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more on the investigation.Jan. 31, 2023.
