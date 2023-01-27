ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
Day 6 of Alex Murdaugh trial reveals gun cabinet in home

On day six of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, investigator Jeff Croft revealed guns recovered from Murdaugh’s hunting property. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys repeatedly objected to the guns being shown, saying they were not involved in the crime. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more on the investigation.Jan. 31, 2023.
