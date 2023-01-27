Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Migrants continue to camp out in front of Hell's Kitchen hotel in protest of move to Brooklyn
Many of the asylum seekers still camped out the Watson Hotel said they'd rather sleep on the streets than go to the cruise terminal.
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
Commercial Observer
Williamsburg’s Luxury Hotels Thrive — For the Moment — as Neighborhood Shifts
The lobby of the Hoxton Hotel is crammed with people. The new Israeli restaurant there, K’Far, a satellite of celebrity chef Michael Solomonov’s Philadelphia original, is completely booked. There are cafe tables strewn around the airy, two-story lobby, but they’re all occupied by patrons sipping iced coffees and...
hypebeast.com
Gap Collaborates With The Brooklyn Circus to Launch Collection Celebrating Individuality and Culture
Has partnered up with The Brooklyn Circus(BKc) to release a limited-edition capsule collection that explores ideas of culture and individuality while embodying both brands’ iconic styles and philosophies. Launching today, the collection also serves as an homage to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was a multi-hyphenate and longtime supporter of BKc.
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
thefilmstage.com
Sundance Review: A Thousand and One Showcases Teyana Taylor as a Desperate Mother
In the beginning of A Thousand and One, the New York City streets are alive, detailed and humming with swagger. It’s 1993 and Inez struts through Brooklyn after a five-year stint at Rikers Island, readjusting to the rhythms of freedom. The sun bakes the brownstones, hip-hop echoes around storefronts, and kids suck on ice pops––the kind of weather and atmosphere Samuel L. Jackson might be yammering about from his bedroom window. But there’s no time to waste. Inez is looking for Terry, the seven-year-old she left behind and hopes to reclaim.
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
Commercial Observer
Developers Have Rediscovered Bedford-Stuyvesant. Can It Sustain the Boom?
The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
$20k Lotto ticket sold at Brooklyn liquor store
NEW YORK, NY – A winning ticket worth $21,137 was sold this week at a Brooklyn liquor store in the New York Lotto drawing. The prize-winning ticket worth $21,137 was sold at Neck Road Wine & Liquor on Gravesend Neck Road in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing are 5-16-22-24-26-54 and Bonus Number 11. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. The post $20k Lotto ticket sold at Brooklyn liquor store appeared first on Shore News Network.
proclaimerscv.com
Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months
A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
Reopening In Brooklyn
Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – One lucky person who bought a ticket at Bush Hook Liquors in Brooklyn in this week’s Powerball drawing has won $1 million. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was for the January 28th $572 million drawing. 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15 were the winning numbers. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn. The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Tyre Nichols Protest Crowds Flood NYC Streets, Hundreds Fill Washington Square Park
No arrests had been reported in connection with New York City protests over Tyre Nichols' deadly Memphis beating as of early Sunday, marking another night of what by accounts thus far suggest to be a peaceful series of demonstrations by a nation still trying to come to process the events they watched unfold on police bodycam footage.
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend
The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
Armed men rob food truck, motel during citywide crime spree, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. […]
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
News 12
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn. In the first incident, two people held up a bodega at gunpoint on Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy. The suspects fled with $300. No one was injured.
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
Comments / 0