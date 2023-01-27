ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Gap Collaborates With The Brooklyn Circus to Launch Collection Celebrating Individuality and Culture

Has partnered up with The Brooklyn Circus(BKc) to release a limited-edition capsule collection that explores ideas of culture and individuality while embodying both brands’ iconic styles and philosophies. Launching today, the collection also serves as an homage to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was a multi-hyphenate and longtime supporter of BKc.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: A Thousand and One Showcases Teyana Taylor as a Desperate Mother

In the beginning of A Thousand and One, the New York City streets are alive, detailed and humming with swagger. It’s 1993 and Inez struts through Brooklyn after a five-year stint at Rikers Island, readjusting to the rhythms of freedom. The sun bakes the brownstones, hip-hop echoes around storefronts, and kids suck on ice pops––the kind of weather and atmosphere Samuel L. Jackson might be yammering about from his bedroom window. But there’s no time to waste. Inez is looking for Terry, the seven-year-old she left behind and hopes to reclaim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Developers Have Rediscovered Bedford-Stuyvesant. Can It Sustain the Boom?

The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

$20k Lotto ticket sold at Brooklyn liquor store

NEW YORK, NY – A winning ticket worth $21,137 was sold this week at a Brooklyn liquor store in the New York Lotto drawing. The prize-winning ticket worth $21,137 was sold at Neck Road Wine & Liquor on Gravesend Neck Road in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing are 5-16-22-24-26-54 and Bonus Number 11. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.  The post $20k Lotto ticket sold at Brooklyn liquor store appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months

A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
BROOKLYN, NY
Michele Schultz

Reopening In Brooklyn

Years of living in Brooklyn walk past the eye-grabbing window display lineup of two mannequins dressed straight out of the Bratz dolls, which Lu Bella Boutique injects upon whoever considers stopping inside.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – One lucky person who bought a ticket at Bush Hook Liquors in Brooklyn in this week’s Powerball drawing has won $1 million. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was for the January 28th $572 million drawing.  2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15 were the winning numbers. The ticket was purchased at Bush Hook Liquors, LLC on Lorraine Street in Brooklyn.  The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob food truck, motel during citywide crime spree, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13

The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
MANHATTAN, NY

