Tour of Flanders 2023

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tadej Pogačar on the Paterberg in the 2022 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

The Spring Classics reach their peak in 2023 with the 107th edition of the Tour of Flanders on April 2nd. Organisers of 'De Ronde' are expecting another test of wits as two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar returns hoping to make up for his losing gamble last season.

The Slovenian was away with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) with what looked like a winning margin, but the pair played cat-and-mouse for too long and two chasers latched on just before the finish line, out-pacing Pogačar to fill the podium behind Van der Poel.

Tour of Flanders facts

Date : April 2, 2023

Also known as: Ronde van Vlaanderen, Vlaanderens Mooiste (Flanders' beauty)

Category : WorldTour

Start : Brugge

Finish : Oudenaarde

Edition : 107th



First raced in 1913, the Tour of Flanders gained massive popularity in the region as a punishing sporting exhibition with riders enduring long distances over terrible roads.

From the 1970s to 2012, the key feature of the race was the steep, moss-covered pitches of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, or Kapelmuur (after the small chapel at its summit) and the Bosberg shortly after.

Organisers crafted a more contained finale that has been used for the past decade, with a circuit around Oudenaarde that includes the dual cobbled ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

The race favours riders who are strong enough to shed their rivals on the double-digit gradients and fast enough to burn any hangers on off their wheels in the sprint.

Twice in the last three years that was Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who won over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in 2020 and ahead of Dylan van Baarle (Ineos) in 2022.

In between it was Danish champion Kasper Asgreen who out-sprinted Van der Poel in a thrilling final to win the 2021 Tour of Flanders .

Tour of Flanders most successful riders

Achiel Buysse (1940, 1941, 1943)

Fiorenzo Magni (1949, 1950, 1951)

Eric Leman (1970, 1972, 1973)

Johan Museeuw (1993, 1995, 1998)

Tom Boonen (2005, 2006, 2012)

Fabian Cancellara (2010, 2013, 2014)

Tour of Flanders key climbs