ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am

Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
The Associated Press

Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia on Friday and rejected three options proposed by the U.N. chief to reconfigure the U.N. peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity. Abdoulaye...

Comments / 0

Community Policy