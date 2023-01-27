Read full article on original website
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
ERIE Dividend Yield Pushes Above 2%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $237.52 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: HDV, VZ, DVN, GILD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $140.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.1% decrease week over week (from 120,800,000 to 119,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is up about 0.2%, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is up about 0.8%, and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Descartes Systems (DSGX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
India's Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 bln share sale
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller's scathing attack. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group...
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
Why Axis Capital (AXS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:. Impinj PI: This company which provides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Valero Energy (VLO): Time to Buy?
Valero Energy (VLO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, yields dip after U.S. data; Fed on deck
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks rose on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields mostly fell as investors assessed economic data and earnings reports ahead of a run of central bank policy announcements. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were higher, reversing declines in equity futures after...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Dropbox (DBX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.92MM shares of Dropbox Inc (DBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 20.13MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
URI vs. JHX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both United Rentals (URI) and James Hardie (JHX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great...
Premier, Inc. (PINC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Premier, Inc. (PINC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: STE
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, STERIS is now the #82 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then...
