ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Deadly flooding leaves thousands stranded in New Zealand

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

More than a foot of rain poured down on the Auckland area on Friday, which forced the airport to shut down and the last-minute cancellation of an Elton John concert, leaving thousands of disappointed fans at the deluged venue.

A state of emergency has been declared in the New Zealand city of Auckland after record-breaking torrential rainfall resulted in the death of at least one person on Friday. More than a foot of rain poured down across the city, prompting the closure of some major highways, multiple water rescues and even the cancellation of an Elton John concert that was expected to draw 40,000 fans.

Police were notified just before 7:30 p.m. of a body found in the floodwaters, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed late Friday evening, the New Zealand Herald reported. The identity of the victim, who was found in a culvert, has not been released, according to the Herald.

Police recovered a second body in a flooded carpark, according to the Associated Press. Fire and emergency response crews announced a third fatality after responding to a landslide that caused major damage to a home in Remuera, an inner-city suburb of Auckland.

Videos shared online showed people wading through waist-deep water as the heavy deluge of rain made highways and local roads impassable to vehicles. Numerous shelters were opened across the city to assist with people displaced by the flooding.

"The feedback we've had from people on the ground in Auckland is that when the rain hit, it hit very hard and very fast," New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a press conference, according to 1 News.

Rainfall totals surpassed the 1-foot mark across the city. Beach Haven, located just north of downtown Auckland, measured 14.56 inches of rain by 8:30 p.m. Friday. Just north of Beach Haven, in Albany, New Zealand, 14.53 inches of rain fell on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXqTl_0kTjqDKe00

At the Auckland Airport, where the heavy rain flooded terminals, 9.8 inches of rain fell, breaking the 24-hour rainfall record that dates back nearly 40 years. The previous record was 6.37 inches which fell during a 24-hour period on Feb. 16, 1985.

A video shared on Twitter showed the inside terminal at Auckland Airport inundated with floodwaters on Friday.

According to the weather service in New Zealand, Auckland observed 79% of its normal summer rainfall amount in just 15 hours on Friday. Albany recorded 75% of its average summer rain.

Despite the relentless rain, many Elton John concert ticketholders braved the conditions on Friday evening to travel to Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland. However, just minutes after the scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m. and while thousands of people were already at the venue, concert promoter Frontier Touring announced the show would be canceled due to "unsafe weather conditions."

Many concertgoers voiced their disappointment and frustrations on Twitter. One user wrote that concert organizers shouldn't have waited until the last minute to cancel the concert.

"Should have been canceled earlier," a Twitter user wrote. "We have traveled down from Northland and can't get home...Thankfully have friends to help us, but there will be hundreds of out-of-town people stuck."

"You really should have made this decision sooner," another Twitter user wrote. "Not when the water got up to people's ankles."

Also canceled were all domestic and international flights at Auckland Airport until Saturday after an arriving aircraft damaged the runway lighting amid the heavy rain. Inside the airport, terminals were inundated with floodwaters, and the international terminal was closed after floodwaters covered the ground.

More than 2,000 travelers and airport staff were stranded at the airport after heavy rains cut off roadways, 1 News reported.

"This is not the start any of us wanted for the long weekend in Auckland. We want to genuinely thank travelers for their patience overnight," Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said, according to 1 News.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Brown was under increasing pressure to declare a state of emergency as the rain poured down on the city on Friday. Brown defended his decision of waiting until close to 10 p.m. Friday to declare a state of emergency in a press conference, noting the process is a "formal process, not to be taken lightly."

"This is a formal, serious business, and the effects of it will go on for some time," Brown said at a press conference." And my role isn't to rush out with buckets. It's to be here ensuring that the [center] is well [organized] and that we are taking the appropriate steps at the appropriate time, not rushing into them in response to noise outside."

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

AccuWeather International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said the heavy rain in Auckland was a result of moisture from a former tropical depression.

"A low that was a former tropical depression slowly drifted southeast toward New Zealand's northern island," Nicholls said, noting the system was fueled with tropical moisture.

Nicholls said that the Auckland area typically experiences wetter weather in the winter compared to the summer. But since this is the time of year when there is tropical development in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, some tropical systems can drift as far south as New Zealand, delivering tropical moisture to the area during the summer months.

"Additional showers are likely this weekend," Nicholls noted. "There is a risk of heavier rain on Tuesday, but nothing like what [Auckland] just experienced."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New Zealand: Airport flooded and homes swamped in Auckland

New Zealand's largest city has been hit by torrential rain, causing widespread flooding in some areas. Emergency services have been dispatched to help those fleeing flooded homes and the country's MetService has issued a number of severe weather warnings for the North Island.
msn.com

New Zealand's Auckland starts clean-up after deadly flash floods

(Reuters) - Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, began mopping up on Saturday after torrential rains brought flash flooding and evacuations, with at least two people confirmed dead and two missing in the widespread inundation. A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people...
AccuWeather

More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand

AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding

A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
New York Post

UK beautician, 21, may never walk again after freak fall from resort balcony in Thailand

A 21-year-old British beautician suffered devastating injuries when she fell from a resort balcony during a vacation in Thailand – and has been told she may never walk again. Maddi Neale-Shankster, of Coventry, suffered spinal fractures when she took the tumble on the party island of Ko Pha-Ngan during her three-week dream trip, Metro reported. The striking blonde reportedly needs drains to remove blood and fluid from her chest before surgeons will try and repair the damage from the tragic fall. “The prognosis isn’t good as she has fractures to her spine and there’s a chance she may never walk again. It’s devastating,”...
The Independent

Warning as cancer-causing radioactive capsule lost in Australia

Authorities have sounded a radiation alert in parts of the Western Australia state on Saturday after a tiny radioactive capsule being transported from a mine was lost en-route to state capital Perth.Officials said the small silver capsule containing Caesium-137 was misplaced during transportation from a mine north of Newman – a small town from Kimberley region – to a storage facility in the northeast suburbs of Perth.An alert has been sounded for a “radioactive substance risk” in several areas, the department of fire and emergency services said.Newman is about 1,200km (750 miles) northeast of Perth.Exposure to Caesium-137 can increase...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

93K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy