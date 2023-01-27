Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation to host A Day of Caring and Sharing Jan. 28

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting Echoes of Joy A Day of Caring on January 28.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center at 900 Elm Ave.

Flyer Courtesy: City of Portsmouth

A Day of Caring and Sharing is a “walk up” distribution event and will be giving out bagged lunches, blankets, winter attire such as gloves and coats, community resources and hygiene items.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.