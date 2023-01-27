Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
pressboxonline.com
Three Thoughts On Maryland Men’s Basketball Heading Into Indiana Showdown
The Maryland men’s basketball team’s January stretch was just as rough as it appeared on paper going into it. The Terps have gone 4-4 since the New Year, and the identity of the team became clear as the month continued. Maryland is now sitting at 14-7 overall and...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
mgoblue
Michigan Wins Top-25 Matchup Against No. 24 Wisconsin, Rolls Past Pitt
» Michigan defeated No. 24 Wisconsin 164-134 and Pitt 194-106. » Jared Daigle, Wyatt Davis and Cameron Gammage each won two individual events, leading Michigan's nine first-place finishes. » Davis and Bence Szabados also were part of a pair of Michigan relay wins. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich....
Maryland rolls over slumping Nebraska to stay hot at home
Jahmir Young scored 18 points and dealt seven assists to lead Maryland to a 82-63 win over injury-riddled Nebraska Saturday
mgoblue
Michigan Wins ITA Kick-Off to Advance to Indoor Championship
» Andrew Fenty tied Evan King as the winningest Wolverine in program history with 195 victories. » Michigan won its third ITA Kick-Off and reaches the ITA National Indoors for the third time since 2009. » The Wolverines have won the doubles point in all six matches this...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit
Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
mgoblue
Ammenhauser, Holman, Sutherland Set Records on Last Day at Lenny Lyles Invite
Site: Louisville, Ky. (Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center) Event: PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational (Day 2 of 2) Next U-M Event: Friday, Feb. 3 -- at Meyo Invitational (South Bend, Ind.), TBD. • Complete Results (PDF) LOUISVILLE, Ky. Riley Ammenhauser and Savannah Sutherland and junior Ziyah Holman set meet and...
mgoblue
Hughes' Four-Goal Outburst Sparks Michigan Comeback Win Over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Luke Hughes made history by notching four goals on Saturday night (Jan. 28), as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team battled back from a three-goal deficit to knock off sixth-ranked Penn State by a 5-4 score. U-M's comeback win, after being down by three...
mgoblue
Michigan Distance Crew Leads Way on Final Day of Lenny Lyles Invitational
Site: Louisville, Ky. (Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center) Event: PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational (Day 2 of 2) Next U-M Event: Friday, Feb. 3 -- at Meyo Invitational (South Bend, Ind.), TBD. • Complete Results (PDF) LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Members of the Wolverines' talented distance crew, headlined by top-two finishes...
mediafeed.org
Georgetown University will cost you this much
Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Turnto10.com
Providence police salute Col. Clements as he departs for federal post in Washington
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence's police chief of the past decade says goodbye as he heads to Washington for a new job. Officers gathered outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Friday afternoon for a ceremonial sendoff for Col. Hugh Clements. Clements had been chief for more than 11...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
baltimoresnap.com
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
Armed Robbers Are Targeting Victims In $1,000 Canada Goose Jackets: Reports
A Howard University student got his property back after a group of three “bad actors” targeted him and stole his Canada Goose winter jacket earlier this week, following a recent troubling trend that has plagued the area. Several suspects are in custody and could face charges after being...
Comments / 0