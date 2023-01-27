ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Wins ITA Kick-Off to Advance to Indoor Championship

» Andrew Fenty tied Evan King as the winningest Wolverine in program history with 195 victories. » Michigan won its third ITA Kick-Off and reaches the ITA National Indoors for the third time since 2009. » The Wolverines have won the doubles point in all six matches this...
Maryland basketball adds commitment from 7-footer on official visit

Maryland basketball has added a commitment from Braden Pierce, who committed to Maryland after an official visit Friday. Pierce is rated as a 3-star per 247Sports and held offers from NC State, Drake, DePaul and East Carolina, among others. Pierce stands at 7-feet, 230 pounds and will be a big...
Michigan Distance Crew Leads Way on Final Day of Lenny Lyles Invitational

Site: Louisville, Ky. (Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center) Event: PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational (Day 2 of 2) Next U-M Event: Friday, Feb. 3 -- at Meyo Invitational (South Bend, Ind.), TBD. • Complete Results (PDF) LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Members of the Wolverines' talented distance crew, headlined by top-two finishes...
Georgetown University will cost you this much

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland

Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party

The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
