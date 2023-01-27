ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

United wrestling wins Big Eight conference title

By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

The Sun Prairie United wrestling team is the undefeated regular season champion of the Big Eight conference for the 2022-23 season. United made this official on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as it traveled down to Janesville Parker High School to compete in a conference quad. This is Sun Prairie’s 15th Big Eight conference championship, its first since 2018, and seventh in the last decade. United finished the season a perfect 9-0 in Big Eight competition.

The evening had a postseason feeling as United, host Janesville Parker, and Madison East entered the day 6-0 in conference duals. United kicked off the evening by dashing Madison East’s hopes in a 60-13 dismantling of the Purgolders. Sun Prairie then trounced Madison Memorial 63-12 as a warmup for the de facto conference championship against host Parker, a 53-27 win for United.

“I’m very impressed with the success this team has earned,” Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. “The kids continue to understand this is a tough competition level and bring their intensity and work to that level. They’ve put in the work and it’s paid off. This is a great achievement for our program.

Sun Prairie’s historic night got off on the right foot as it raced out to a huge lead over Madison East with seven straight wins. Sophomore Hanshal Cuddapah got a pin at 106 lbs., followed by two more pins from senior Bopa Quintana and junior Christopher Anderson at 113 and 120 lbs., respectively.

Sophomore Brennan Hoffman followed with a 7-5 decision win at 126 lbs. Juniors Parker Olson and Dylan Muehlenberg picked the pace of pins back up in the following two matches.

Madison East rallied together for some wins in the middle, but Sun Prairie finished strong. Senior Seth Kosky (182 lbs.), sophomore Jaxon Johnson (195 lbs.), and junior Isaiah Horan (220 lbs.) all earned first period pins before sophomore Kamron Sarbacker finished the day with a 4-1 decision win at 285 lbs.

Sun Prairie upped its performance against Madison Memorial, wiping the Spartans away in a 63-12 team win. Memorial only scored points in the final three matches, meaning at one point Sun Prairie was up 63-0. United benefitted from forfeit victories at 220, 106, 113, 126, and 145 lbs.

Anderson continued his trend of quick pins, getting the best of his opponent in just 10 seconds. He was one of many United wrestlers to pin their opponent, including Johnson in 2:28, Horan in 4:42, Olson in 1:15, and Muehlenberg in 4:38. Sun Prairie also got an 8-3 decision victory from Ahamed.

Much like the Madison East dual, Sun Prairie wasted no time jumping all over Janesville Parker with the conference title on the line. United had a trio of lightning-quick pins to help it along. It took just 11 seconds for Quintana to pin her opponent at 113 lbs., 25 seconds for Muehlenberg at 138 lbs., and 33 seconds for 120 lbs. Anderson.

The pin party continued with Ahamed at 152 lbs. in 4:33, Olson at 132 lbs. in 1:30, Johnson at 195 lbs. in 3:16, and Hoffman at 126 lbs. in 1:49. To top it all off, Horan earned a 19-3 tech fall at 220 lbs. Sun Prairie was named the deserving conference champions thanks to this dominant day.

“This performance shows us that if we continue to work hard, we can have success on the mat as a program,” Nelson said. “They know if they wrestle hard, no matter how tough the competition is, they can make victories happen. Now we think about the postseason and the successes we want to achieve as a program. Postseason success is always our program’s goal, which makes this an exciting time.”

Sun Prairie will soon get to flex its muscles in the WIAA state tournament once again, as the Big Eight conference meet is all that stands between United and the postseason. Sun Prairie East High School will serve as host for the conference meet, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. WIAA regionals will also be hosted at Sun Prairie East High School, which begin on Saturday, Feb. 11.

