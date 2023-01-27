ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, KS

#2 SES hosts Sacred Heart in area showdown

As we approach the final month of the regular season the Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart boys’ basketball teams will return to the hardwood for a rematch on Tuesday, as the Knights travel to Gypsum in search of revenge. Sacred Heart will come into this contest at 8-5...
SALINA, KS
Lady Cougars host Maize South to close out January play

With their January schedule winding to a close, the Salina South girl’s basketball team will return home for a Tuesday tilt with Maize South, looking to start a late-season run amidst a gauntlet of a home stretch. The Lady Cougars will come into this contest at 5-7 while the...
SALINA, KS
Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:50 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Sacred Heart Lady Knights basketball: 6 p.m. at SES. Southeast of Saline Trojans vs....
GYPSUM, KS
2022-23 Midseason Report: SES girls basketball

After a very successful 20-4 campaign the Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team picked up right where they left off, and will roll into the final month of their season ranked #10 in Class 3A with an overall record of 11-2. The Lady Trojans are one of the only...
SALINA, KS
T-Bird men post high finishes at Herm Wilson Invitational

WICHITA - Totaling 17 top-10 finishes, the Cloud County Community College men's track and field team would continue to put up big marks to close out the month of January by competing at the 2023 Wichita State University Herm Wilson Invitational inside the Heskett Center in Wichita. No team scores...
WICHITA, KS
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
7th-12th graders can train with an astronaut on spring break

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere announced a new Spring Break camp March 13-17, which gives 7th-12th graders the opportunity to train with an astronaut. Called “Spring into STEM,” the day camp provides training similar to what astronauts use to prepare for the extreme environments of space, including SCUBA instruction with astronaut Nicole Stott.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWU's Pioneer Hall named to National Register of Historic Places

Kansas Wesleyan’s Pioneer Hall was named to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month. It becomes the 19th location in Saline County to earn the recognition, joining such places as the former post office building (now the Smoky Hill Museum), the Fox-Watson Theatre (now the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts), and the Masonic Temple (now The Temple) in Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO gives update

With the recent departure of former president and CEO Eric Brown, Salinans can rest assured knowing the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is in the safe hands of interim CEO and president Renee Duxler. During an interview with Salina Post, Duxler discussed the chamber's 2023 legislative agenda and the selection of the next chamber CEO/president.
SALINA, KS
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina

The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
SALINA, KS
Smoky Hill Museum celebrates Kansas Day

The Smoky Hill Museum in downtown Salina celebrated Kansas Day on Saturday with a variety of activities of interest to all ages. Included were a variety of demonstrations, make-and-take crafts, and delicious refreshments will be available. Following are some party pix from the museum's Kansas birthday celebration.
SALINA, KS
Dodge Ram strikes mailboxes, another pickup; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested Friday night after two hit-and-run incidents in the southern part of the city. Officers were first dispatched to the area of the 200 block of E. Ray Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday for the report of a hit-and-run crash. A Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling eastbound had struck a mailbox in that block and then struck a parked 1987 Dodge Dakota, forcing the Dakota into another mailbox, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Auditions set for next Salina Senior Center theatre production

The Salina Senior Theatre Project has issued a casting call for its next production: Shenanigans at the Blue Pelican Inn. Auditions, which are open to people ages 55 and older, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Salina Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth Street. Five female and three male roles are available.
SALINA, KS
Incidents result in kidnapping, other requested charges for Salina man

A Salina man faces multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery after incidents dating back to Dec. 17. Officers were first sent to a residence in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue on Dec. 17 for the report of a physical domestic incident. A 23-year-old Salina woman told police that Jason Lytle, 38, of Salina, allegedly had punched her in the face while she was in the bathroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman had a laceration on her chin.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 31

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Albers, Cherie Lynn; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
