Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
Illinois EPA distributing grants to 48 communities to replace lead water service lines
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating the big challenge facing the City of Chicago as it seeks to replace lead water service lines.As Chicago struggles with that, the Illinois EPA is handing out grants to 48 other communities so they can inventory the lead service lines in their villages and cities.The grants range from $20,000 to $50,000.
Pileup involving up to 70 cars causing heavy traffic delays on Interstate 94 near Illinois-Wisconsin border
A major pileup, involving possibly up to 70 cars, on Interstate 94 just north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border is causing major delays and the highway has been shut down. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 near County Highway ML near Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Illinois State Police said they were contacted by […]
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
Snow chance in the morning, wintry mix likely this evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another round of wintry precipitation is on tap for the start of the weekend with a mix of snow, rain and ice possible. Once this system exits the region, much of the extended forecast will trend quiet, but cool. Saturday: An area of low pressure...
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Wintry mix expected across Central Illinois
(WAND Weather) — Two surface lows will make their way through parts of the Midwest bringing some minor chances of snow with it. First and foremost is a surface low that is tracking to our north. Typically, this would be ideal for a chance of rain, but with the...
Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
Illinois State Fair announces Maren Morris to headline grandstand
ILLINOIS — The Illinois State Fair proudly announced that Grammy winning, Platinum-certified and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 19. Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal...
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
