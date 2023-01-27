Pierz Pizzazz dance to raise funds by making folks laugh

The Pierz Pizzazz Dance team will host comedian Tim Harmston at the Pierz Ballroom Saturday, Feb. 4, as a fundraiser.

These funds are used to purchase costumes, bussing, trainers and activities that allow all students to participate regardless of financial status.

Harmston started doing comedy in 2002 at the Mall of America, easily one of the most impressive malls in the Upper Midwest.

In 2003, Harmston won Acme Comedy Company’s Funniest Person in the Twin Cities competition, something he will be sure to tell people when he’s an old man in a bar. He has worked in some of the best clubs and theaters from Los Angeles to New York City and has made TV appearances on Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Harmston’s comedy has been described as “absurd,” “sharp,” “hilarious” and “other.” The best course of action for any comedy fan is to buy one of his albums on iTunes or check him out live on one of his many tour dates. Harmston is a routine contributor to the Big River Radio Wave on Wisconsin Public Radio and offers some of his sketches and stand-up clips on his website, TimHarmston.com.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. There are limited table reservations for eight, with a bottle of wine for $400.

All online ticket sales will be printed by name with the quantity ordered at the door. No need to print a receipt or save an email.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with snacks and hors d’oeuvres served, raffles and cash bar. The show starts at 7 p.m.