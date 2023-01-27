Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Concord And Contra Costa To Jump Over Fair Housing Hurdles Under Biden Admin Rule, Wants Your InputVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
House Democrats' new leader Jeffries vows not to 'go off the cliff' on debt ceiling
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the new leader of House Democrats, insists the looming national debt crisis will be resolved without his party submitting to demands by Republicans who want to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for their support in raising the debt ceiling. "There is a difference between a...
Second gentleman Emhoff visits Auschwitz, part of a push against antisemitism
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, government officials from various countries gathered at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to remember victims and honor survivors. Among them, for the first time, was the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is visiting Krakow,...
Trump, Meta and misinformation
Facebook, the world's largest social network, is about to bring back one high-profile account to the ranks of its nearly 3 billion users - that of former President Donald Trump. Then-President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6 for praising the violence that congressional investigators say he helped instigate. But that suspension came with an asterisk. Meta, Facebook's parent company, would reevaluate the suspension in two years. Now that Meta has decided to allow the former president back onto its platforms, it is also rolling out a new policy for those it is designating as public figures. That's defined as government officials, political candidates and people with over 1 million followers. But even with these new regulations, many fear Facebook has not made enough changes to tackle the spread of falsehoods.
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Officer Sicknick sentenced to 6 years in prison
A rioter who assaulted law enforcement officers with pepper spray outside the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison Friday with credit for time served. Julian Khater of Somerset, N.J., pleaded guilty last September to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
Social media's role in Jan. 6 was left out of the final report
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. Meta, the owners of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that both platforms will restore the accounts of former President Donald Trump, ending a two-year suspension that began after the assault on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. The congressional committee that investigated the January 6 riot spent considerable effort looking into the role of social media in assembling the mob and fueling the violence. But very little of their evidence and findings made it into the committee's 800-page final report.
New 'Latino' and 'Middle Eastern or North African' checkboxes proposed for U.S. forms
The Biden administration is proposing major changes to forms for the 2030 census and federal government surveys that would transform how Latinos and people of Middle Eastern or North African descent are counted in statistics across the United States. A new checkbox for "Middle Eastern or North African" and a...
Morning news brief
No matter where the U.S. economy goes this year, it seems to have had a running start. The economy appeared strong at the end of the year. And data out this morning will measure growth in the fourth quarter. The larger question is where the economy heads next. INSKEEP: So...
