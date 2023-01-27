Read full article on original website
Moo-Yah: Cow Rescued After Falling Through Frozen Colorado Pond
South of Erie and north of Lafayette, Colorado, there lies a pond. On a cold January day in 2023, a cow decided to go for a walk on that pond that was frozen, but not quite frozen enough. Technically, it's a reservoir in Boulder County that this cow fell into,...
9News
The impact of the cold on bark beetles
The bark beetle problem in Colorado is still evolving and, in many cases, still growing. However, this active winter might help slow them down.
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
Man Reads Real Reviews From Disgruntled Colorado Tourists in Funny TikTok Series
Some people just don't get Colorado.
Fort Collins Police Befriend Lost Stuffed Bunny and Win Internet’s Hearts
It's amazing how the small things can bring so many smiles. Fort Collins Police Services shared out a photo of a bunny they found and they'd taken care of it, while waiting for its owner to come forward,. When there are stories in the news about police acting poorly, here...
Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close
Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
KDVR.com
Mountain communities still missing mail
Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
7 Things to Consider Before Committing to Backyard Chickens in Colorado
There are a lot of chickens living in the backyards of city houses in Colorado. A lot more people have been considering this adventure with the current high cost of eggs at the grocery store. We have kept around 10 chickens for almost 3 years. 1. The Initial Setup is...
The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado
Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
Will You Find the Creepy and Painful Assassin Bug In Colorado?
Colorado is not known for insects, but, the reality is we have more than our fair share. Some of Colorado's insects are beneficial, while others can be harmful to people, pets, and plants. One bug in Colorado you don't want to mess around with is the assassin bug. It's not gonna kill you, but, your encounter would be most unpleasant. The assassin bug can commonly be found across the country, and we have these creepy critters right here in Colorado.
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
Do You Need Help Planning A Kid Friendly Trip To Yellowstone?
It's never too early to start planning your summer vacations and if heading to Yellowstone National Park is on your families radar this year, we've found the book you need to get. In 2019, a then 6th grader, Kieran Bignell and his dad visited Yellowstone. Kieran's dad, Rob Bignell, is...
Colorado hiker survives 200-foot fall
Colorado hiker Ruth Woroniecki plunged 200 feet in California’s San Gabriel Mountains and had to hike with a broken neck to reach the rescue helicopter. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more details on the extraordinary story.Jan. 31, 2023.
KKTV
Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
worldanimalnews.com
The Wild Animal Sanctuary Is Helping To Protect Wild Horses In Colorado By Acquiring 22,450 Acres Of Land So They Can Roam Free
The Wild Animal Sanctuary announced last week that it recently acquired a large parcel of land located in northwest Colorado not far from the historic town of Steamboat Springs. With more than 22,450 acres of land spanning across 29 square miles, this contiguous parcel of land represents a landmass larger than Manhattan.
Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment
Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause. According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
