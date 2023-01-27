Read full article on original website
Related
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
1310kfka.com
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
Bodycam video shows Greeley officers repeatedly punching suspect after he got control of Taser
Greeley police are under the microscope after a video is made the rounds on social media showing an officer repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest.
lamarledger.com
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect showing symptoms of schizophrenia, prosecutor says
The man charged with killing 10 people in the 2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting is showing symptoms of schizophrenia, which is keeping him from being found competent to stand trial, according to prosecutors. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains incompetent to stand trial, Boulder District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled...
Police Need Your Help to Solve a Fort Collins Road Rage Case
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking the public to help solve a road rage case. According to a Friday (Jan. 27) Facebook post from LCSO, the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 when deputies received a call about a situation near Donella Court and South Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
1310kfka.com
Teen sentenced in fatal stabbing in Fort Collins
A teen who stabbed a man experiencing homelessness to death under a bridge in south Fort Collins has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Vickie Zwhalen, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 58-year-old Todd Stout in the summer of 2021. The coroner’s office said Stout was stabbed multiple times and was likely asleep when he was attacked.
Loveland church fire: Investigators followed footprints in snow to suspect's house
DENVER — A man arrested on suspicion of setting two small fires that damaged a Loveland church this month faces federal charges in the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said on Friday. Darion Ray Sexton, 21, of Loveland, was charged on Monday with one...
montanarightnow.com
Jefferson County fugitive arrested, shelter-in-place lifted
BOULDER, Mont. - UPDATE 2:52: Suspect is in custody! There is no longer an active threat in the community. Thank you. 2:25am 1-27123 Update: no updates. The shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies are in the area. 9:25pm Update: the shelter in place is still active. Numerous agencies...
1310kfka.com
2 inmates at Weld Co. Jail face contraband charges
Two inmates at the Weld County Jail are facing additional charges tied to contraband. The cases are separate. The first involves Octavio Ynostrosa. An arrest warrant, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Ynostrosa had two razor blades hidden in his pants. The razors were discovered earlier this month. Ynostrosa has been in custody since April.
Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony
BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins police officer hurt in rollover crash
A Fort Collins police officer was among two people hurt in a crash. It happened Saturday at 9 a.m. at South Lemay Avenue and East Mulberry Street. Police said the officer’s SUV had its lights and sirens on when it collided with a car. The impact of the crash caused the police SUV to roll onto its roof. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.
Fort Morgan Times
Few housing options exist for residents being asked to vacate Greeley apartments for people with disabilities
GREELEY — Deb Walters’ home in Hope Apartments provides everything a 64-year-old living with cerebral palsy needs — a roll-in shower, a bed lift, aides to cook and clean, proximity to a grocery store, a nearby bus stop and a bike path she can use to drive her motorized wheelchair to a park.
1310kfka.com
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder
A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
Unusual odor in Dacono prompts firefighters to investigate cause
The smell that permeated the Eagle Meadow Estates subdivision in Dacono Friday wasn't pleasant. "It's hard to describe it was sort of a chemical smell," said Rick Tillery, the public information officer for Mountain View Fire Rescue. That's why neighbors called firefighters to come investigate Friday afternoon. "We spent until about midnight trying to investigate and determine what it was. We couldn't determine any specific substance that was causing the smell," Tillery said.Saturday morning the odor lingered, so firefighters returned and continued their work. They got into a water vault in the neighborhood but couldn't find the culprit. "The City of Dacono decided at...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
Update: Missing Laramie County Man Has Been Found
UPDATE: CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas says Friel has been found and as of Wednesday morning is no longer listed as missing. Farkas says Friel was issued a citation for allegedly shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise on Jan. 19 at the Livingston Ave. Walmart in Cheyenne. But she says it...
Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment
Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause. According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
K99
Windsor, CO
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0