Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC Wants them Separated as Mediation Looms

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday -- a session that will almost certainly involve race -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources say ABC has made it...
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
'GMA' Staff Urges ABC To Fire Amy Robach As Her 'Reckless' Affair With Costar T.J. Holmes Continues: Source

As Amy Robach continues to lock lips with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes during their forced hiatus from the famed talk show, staffers at the network are allegedly hoping she never returns to the news room at all."People want her out the door as soon as possible," a source spilled of the 49-year-old television reporter, who landed herself in the headlines after taking part in an extramarital romance with one of her colleagues. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped both Holmes and Robach from their Good Morning America roles on December 5,...
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 23?

It has officially been seven weeks since Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have graced our small screens. The two hosts were taken off-air from their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need To Know in light of their scandalous affair. Since then, things have gotten much worse. Last week, it was alleged that Holmes was involved in an affair with an ABC script coordinator, Jasmine Pettaway, in 2015 – a year prior to his alleged affair with ABC producer Natasha Singh. The insider told The Daily Mail that Holmes “was a predator.” The week prior saw rumors that Holmes...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Why Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Reportedly Left RHUGT Season 4 Early

Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four is down two ex-wives. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo have reportedly exited the Peacock series' upcoming fourth season mid-filming in Marrakech, Morocco.
Inside Anna Delvey's Arresting 32nd Birthday Party

Watch: Ex-Con Anna Delvey Announces New Reality Show. It's Anna Delvey's birthday and she can celebrate how ever she wants to. The socialite, whose legal troubles and subsequent arrest were depicted on Netflix's Inventing Anna, recently rang in 32 with a dinner party at her NYC home. (She is, after all, under house arrest.)
