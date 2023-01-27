Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Are Attempting to ‘Be Amicable’ After T.J. Holmes Scandal: Details
Trying to mend fences. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are focused on their family following her affair with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. "They are trying to still be coparents and be amicable," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, as the drama continues. "She is still in her stepchildren’s lives […]
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
TMZ.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC Wants them Separated as Mediation Looms
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday -- a session that will almost certainly involve race -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources say ABC has made it...
Popculture
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
'GMA' Staff Urges ABC To Fire Amy Robach As Her 'Reckless' Affair With Costar T.J. Holmes Continues: Source
As Amy Robach continues to lock lips with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes during their forced hiatus from the famed talk show, staffers at the network are allegedly hoping she never returns to the news room at all."People want her out the door as soon as possible," a source spilled of the 49-year-old television reporter, who landed herself in the headlines after taking part in an extramarital romance with one of her colleagues. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped both Holmes and Robach from their Good Morning America roles on December 5,...
ABC officially dropping Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from ‘GMA3′
ABC News has decided to drop former Atlantan Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes two months following tabloid revelations that th...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes depart ABC after reported romantic relationship
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC's flagship morning show "Good Morning America," are leaving ABC News, network president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staff Friday evening. "I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's...
Sister Wives' Christine Shares Dating Update After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Christine Brown isn't giving up on love. More than a year after her split from Kody Brown, she revealed on Instagram that she's dating again. So how's it going so far? "Holy. Hell....
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 23?
It has officially been seven weeks since Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have graced our small screens. The two hosts were taken off-air from their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need To Know in light of their scandalous affair. Since then, things have gotten much worse. Last week, it was alleged that Holmes was involved in an affair with an ABC script coordinator, Jasmine Pettaway, in 2015 – a year prior to his alleged affair with ABC producer Natasha Singh. The insider told The Daily Mail that Holmes “was a predator.” The week prior saw rumors that Holmes...
Selena Gomez Shares How Lupus Medication Causes Her Hands to Shake
Watch: Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok. Selena Gomez is setting the record straight with kindness. The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok early January. "I shake because of my medication of...
Shakira Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Piqué and Girlfriend Become Instagram Official
Watch: Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend. A day after Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message. "Las...
Stephanie Seymour Shares How She's Coping Following Son Harry's Death
Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter...
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Joins a Growing List of Stars to Leave Their Shows in 2023
Less than a month in, and 2023 has already brought major changes to the television landscape. On Jan. 28, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor revealed she would not be appearing in the Netflix drama's upcoming third season, which is expected to premiere sometime later this year. When asked about the potential...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
"Appalled" Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating. Things get real in the real OC when you come clean. More than 16 years after Laguna Beach aired its final episode on MTV, some of the show's biggest stars continue to have tough conversations about what really went down in high school.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Grabbing Drinks Amid Ongoing Suspension
Out and about. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted grabbing drinks together amid their ongoing suspension from GMA3: What You Need to Know. The 20/20 cohost, 49, and the former CNN reporter, 45, arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar in New York City on Monday, January 23, in photos obtained by the Daily […]
Why Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Reportedly Left RHUGT Season 4 Early
Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season four is down two ex-wives. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo have reportedly exited the Peacock series' upcoming fourth season mid-filming in Marrakech, Morocco.
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Isn't the Only 2023 TV Departure
Less than a month in, and 2023 has already brought major changes to the television landscape. On Jan. 28, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor revealed she would not be appearing in the Netflix drama's...
Inside Anna Delvey's Arresting 32nd Birthday Party
Watch: Ex-Con Anna Delvey Announces New Reality Show. It's Anna Delvey's birthday and she can celebrate how ever she wants to. The socialite, whose legal troubles and subsequent arrest were depicted on Netflix's Inventing Anna, recently rang in 32 with a dinner party at her NYC home. (She is, after all, under house arrest.)
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0