CHARLESTON, S.C. – The No. 18 College of Charleston men's basketball team's 20-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night at TD Arena as the Hofstra Pride defeated the Cougars 85-81. Charleston stormed out to a 6-0 lead in a stretch that included two driving layups by Ante Brzovic. Hofstra responded with a 6-0 run of their own to tie the game four minutes into the contest.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO