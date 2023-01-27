Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
Bracketology: Michigan Basketball In Serious Trouble
Michigan basketball is currently 11-9 and in serious danger of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions to meet with 125 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are going to be extremely busy this week as they will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Each year, we pass along reports about which Senior Bowl players, who are also 2023 NFL Draft prospects, have met with the Lions, and to be honest, it can become a bit tedious. Well, we will still be passing along reports when Detroit has a special meeting with a player, but thanks to Jim Nagy, who is the Senior Bowl director, we now know Holmes and his crew will be meeting with each and every one of the 125 prospects who are in Mobile for Senior Bowl Week.
Former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore lands with Los Angeles Chargers
On Sunday, news broke that the Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had mutually agreed to part ways. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Moore has already landed a new gig. Just moments ago, Rapoport reported that Moore, who also spent time as a Detroit Lions quarterback, is expected to become the next offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Rapoport noted that Los Angeles had been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Moore when it became obvious what a mutual breakup was in the works.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
When the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released a while back, pretty much everyone agreed that Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions were snubbed. Well, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, both Sewell, and St. Brown have now been named as participants in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
22 non-roster players invited to Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers
In 25 days the Detroit Tigers will kick off their 2023 campaign down in Lakeland, Florida. With a bevy of new faces on the 40-man roster, the team announced today that 22 additional players (10 pitchers and 12 positions players) will be invited to Spring camp in hopes of making the team.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
Darius Slay: Lions 2014 Team 'Played for Each Other'
Darius Slay feels accepted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Official Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl commercial teaser video
Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions will not be playing in the upcoming Super Bowl, but that does not mean we won't get to see at least one of their players on our television during the big game. According to a tweet from @HonoluluBlues_ on Twitter, an Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl commercial will be aired during Super Bowl LVII.
Dallas Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore part ways
Over the past couple of years, we have heard quite a bit about Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who formerly coached with the Detroit Lions, as being one of the best young offensive minds in the game. Well, after coming up short of their goal of winning a Super Bowl, the Cowboys and Moore have decided to part ways. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the decision was a mutual one as Dallas felt a change was needed moving forward.
Predicting who will play in Super Bowl LVII
As the countdown to Super Bowl LVII continues, anticipation is building among teams and fans alike. The identities of the teams competing in the NFL's premier event have yet to be determined, but by the end of the weekend, we will know which teams will square off on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Can the Cincinnati Bengals make it to two straight Super Bowls? Will Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle hold up? Will Brock Purdy continue to get the job done? Will the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense be able to do enough to win against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense? We will soon have the answer to those questions.
Green Bay Packers reportedly want to trade Aaron Rodgers
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have decided that their preference would be to trade QB Aaron Rodgers during the upcoming offseason. Schefter noted that Rodgers is aware that the Packers want to trade him, according to the sources. Schefter also added that if the Packers officially put Rodgers on the trade block, there will be substantial interest from teams around the league.
2023 NFL Salary Cap reaches record high
Just moments ago, news broke that the NFL has informed all teams that the 2023 salary cap has increased from the 2022 season. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed its teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, which is up a healthy $16.6 million from what it was in 2022. This is obviously great news for GMs around the league, as they will now have some extra cash to play around with.
Super Bowl LVII point spread released
The Conference Championship games are in the books and we now know the teams that will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal with just three seconds remaining in the game to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. The opening Super Bowl LVII point spread has been released and the Eagles have opened as a slight favorite.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sets NFL record during NFC Championship Game
On Sunday afternoon, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hosted Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, for the 49ers, Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, which pretty much ended any chance they had to advance to the Super Bowl. Hurts, on the other hand, had an outstanding game, and while doing so, he set a new NFL record by rushing for his 15th touchdown of the season (including the playoffs).
