NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore lands with Los Angeles Chargers
On Sunday, news broke that the Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had mutually agreed to part ways. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Moore has already landed a new gig. Just moments ago, Rapoport reported that Moore, who also spent time as a Detroit Lions quarterback, is expected to become the next offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Rapoport noted that Los Angeles had been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Moore when it became obvious what a mutual breakup was in the works.
Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach
According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.
Dallas Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore part ways
Over the past couple of years, we have heard quite a bit about Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who formerly coached with the Detroit Lions, as being one of the best young offensive minds in the game. Well, after coming up short of their goal of winning a Super Bowl, the Cowboys and Moore have decided to part ways. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the decision was a mutual one as Dallas felt a change was needed moving forward.
Kansas City Chiefs make decision on TE Travis Kelce for AFC Championship Game
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrow Head Stadium. Earlier today, it was reported on FOX that there was a real danger that Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce would miss today's game and that the team would need to “see him run” before deciding whether or not he will play. Just moments ago, the Chiefs released their Inactives List for the game, and Kelce is active.
Super Bowl LVII point spread released
The Conference Championship games are in the books and we now know the teams that will be playing in Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs kicked a game-winning field goal with just three seconds remaining in the game to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. The opening Super Bowl LVII point spread has been released and the Eagles have opened as a slight favorite.
Official Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl commercial teaser video
Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions will not be playing in the upcoming Super Bowl, but that does not mean we won't get to see at least one of their players on our television during the big game. According to a tweet from @HonoluluBlues_ on Twitter, an Aidan Hutchinson Super Bowl commercial will be aired during Super Bowl LVII.
Green Bay Packers reportedly want to trade Aaron Rodgers
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have decided that their preference would be to trade QB Aaron Rodgers during the upcoming offseason. Schefter noted that Rodgers is aware that the Packers want to trade him, according to the sources. Schefter also added that if the Packers officially put Rodgers on the trade block, there will be substantial interest from teams around the league.
Predicting who will play in Super Bowl LVII
As the countdown to Super Bowl LVII continues, anticipation is building among teams and fans alike. The identities of the teams competing in the NFL's premier event have yet to be determined, but by the end of the weekend, we will know which teams will square off on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Can the Cincinnati Bengals make it to two straight Super Bowls? Will Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle hold up? Will Brock Purdy continue to get the job done? Will the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense be able to do enough to win against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense? We will soon have the answer to those questions.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions new uniforms are ‘coming soon’
According to Detroit Lions News on Facebook, an NFL source has indicated that the Detroit Lions have submitted paperwork to make changes to their uniform for the 2023 season. “Per NFL Source, The Lions have submitted paperwork to the NFL to redo their uniforms. The prevailing thought is the Lions will be combining their current throwbacks with their current Lions logo with a modern twist on the jersey that would look similar to the Sims/Sanders years.” Amon-Ra St. Brown has now confirmed that the Lions' new uniforms are “coming soon.”
2023 NFL Salary Cap reaches record high
Just moments ago, news broke that the NFL has informed all teams that the 2023 salary cap has increased from the 2022 season. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed its teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, which is up a healthy $16.6 million from what it was in 2022. This is obviously great news for GMs around the league, as they will now have some extra cash to play around with.
Top 5 Detroit Lions coaches of all-time
When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they have not exactly had any of the top coaches in NFL history. In fact, if you happen to follow the team, you are well aware of the fact that they have not had a coach lead them to a playoff win since the 1991 NFL Playoffs when Wayne Fontes led them to a dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Because of that, it may not take current head coach Dan Campbell too long to crack this list of the team's Top 5 Detroit Lions coaches in franchise history.
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
5 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
22 non-roster players invited to Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers
In 25 days the Detroit Tigers will kick off their 2023 campaign down in Lakeland, Florida. With a bevy of new faces on the 40-man roster, the team announced today that 22 additional players (10 pitchers and 12 positions players) will be invited to Spring camp in hopes of making the team.
3 Pending FA defenders from NFC Championship Game that Lions should consider
The Detroit Lions may not be playing during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but that does not mean GM Brad Holmes and his staff will not be watching the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles very closely as they continue to evaluate potential free agents that could fit their roster. Specifically, the Lions will be watching closely on the defensive side of the ball, where there will be a few players that could catch their eye.
