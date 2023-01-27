Christian Gonzalez – CB (Oregon) Joey Porter Jr. – CB (Penn State) Cam Smith – CB (South Carolina) Devon Witherspoon – CB (Illinois) Kelee Ringo – CB (Georgia) The Detroit Lions certainly took some major steps forward in 2022, but they still ended up falling one win short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. With that being said, if Detroit is going to take another step forward in 2023, they are going to have to place a focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball. When looking at the defense, the boys in Honolulu blue and silver need help on all three levels of the defense, but, in my opinion, their main focus should be the secondary. Look for the Lions to select at least one cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

