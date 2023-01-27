ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
CHICAGO, IL
Early voting in Downtown Chicago to start Today, January 26th

WHERE: Chicago Voting Supersite, 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake) WHO: Max Bever, Director of Public Information, Chicago Board of Elections. WHAT: Early voting in Downtown Chicago for the February 28, 2023 Municipal Election will start at two vote centers – the Voter Supersite at 191 N. Clark and Board Offices at 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor – on Thursday, January 26th. Secure Drop Boxes for completed Vote By Mail ballots will also be open and available at both of these sites starting Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Rep. Davis announces Chicago and Cook County for Emergency Rental Assistance Grants

Rep. Danny K. Davis announced that the City of Chicago and Cook County would receive a reallocation of emergency rental assistance funds from the U. S. Treasury for the second quarter, beginning in April. This funding is a result of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enacted on March 11, 2021. The funds are provided directly to states, U.S. territories, and local governments. Grantees such as the City of Chicago and Cook County use the funds to assist eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Urban League extends application for 2023 nextOne Program

Established Black small businesses are encouraged to apply through January 27. The Chicago Urban League is starting the new year poised to help entrepreneurs through the 2023 nextONE program. Black small business owners committed to growing their enterprises and continuing to make a meaningful impression in Chicago communities are encouraged to apply through Friday, January 27, 2023 at chiul.org/nextone.
CHICAGO, IL
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
Chicago/Memphis officials say video tape of murder of Tyre Nichols ‘horrific, shameful’

The 5 Black cops indicted on the murder of Tyre Nichols (Source: Memphis Police Department) The excessive and fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis policemen, since fired and indicted on a slew of serious charges, was called “horrific” and “savage” by Chicago and Memphis officials against a “defenseless, good, young Black man,” whose last words reminded them of George Floyd’s cry for his mother.
MEMPHIS, TN
Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever

Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
CHICAGO, IL
