Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Bamenda Fresh brings value and a vow to serve the community
BAMENDA FRESH GROCERY store at 9557 S. Jeffery Blvd. in Chicago recently opened its doors to the community. Black-owned grocery store fills void left by major grocery chains fleeing inner city. While grocery chains are abandoning communities of color and closing their doors, a new Black-owned grocery store has opened...
Food Network-winning Chef Dangerfield inspires culinary students
THE CULINARY DEPARTMENT at Rich Township takes the school stage with two-time Food Network-winning Chef Camerron Dangerfield. Rich Township High School recently announced that one of Chicago’s famous chefs brought his inspiration to its Raptor community. Chef Camerron Dangerfield visited the South suburban school for a one-on-one experience with...
Son of “Mother Wade” fights to keep Josephine’s Restaurant open
Since 2008 Victor Love, son of Josephine “Mother” Wade, has worked by his mother’s side to keep the historic Black-owned Josephine’s Restaurant open, but the pandemic has slowed business to a trickle, which may force him to close the restaurant’s doors. But, Love vows, as...
Gary Chamber of Commerce General Membership Luncheon celebrates Black History Month
The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership meeting/luncheon on Monday, February 13, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville, Indiana. Join the Chamber as they welcome Girard Jenkins, V.P. of Operations for McKissack & McKissack of Chicago as the guest speaker.
City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program
Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
New property management contract awarded for Red Line Extension project
The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is taking another important step as part of the transformational Red Line Extension (RLE) project with the awarding of a new, four-year property maintenance contract not to exceed $23.5M. The property management contract was awarded to EastLake Management Group, Inc. by the Chicago Transit Board...
Early voting in Downtown Chicago to start Today, January 26th
WHERE: Chicago Voting Supersite, 191 N. Clark (Clark & Lake) WHO: Max Bever, Director of Public Information, Chicago Board of Elections. WHAT: Early voting in Downtown Chicago for the February 28, 2023 Municipal Election will start at two vote centers – the Voter Supersite at 191 N. Clark and Board Offices at 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor – on Thursday, January 26th. Secure Drop Boxes for completed Vote By Mail ballots will also be open and available at both of these sites starting Thursday.
FDA proposes once-a-year COVID shot for most Americans
As the holiday surge of COVID-19 infections declines in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods, the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, January 23, proposed once-a-year COVID-19 shot for most adults and children. Health officials aim to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. This week, the FDA will ask...
Rep. Davis announces Chicago and Cook County for Emergency Rental Assistance Grants
Rep. Danny K. Davis announced that the City of Chicago and Cook County would receive a reallocation of emergency rental assistance funds from the U. S. Treasury for the second quarter, beginning in April. This funding is a result of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enacted on March 11, 2021. The funds are provided directly to states, U.S. territories, and local governments. Grantees such as the City of Chicago and Cook County use the funds to assist eligible households through existing or newly created rental assistance programs.
Chicago Urban League extends application for 2023 nextOne Program
Established Black small businesses are encouraged to apply through January 27. The Chicago Urban League is starting the new year poised to help entrepreneurs through the 2023 nextONE program. Black small business owners committed to growing their enterprises and continuing to make a meaningful impression in Chicago communities are encouraged to apply through Friday, January 27, 2023 at chiul.org/nextone.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
Police in East Chicago now send crime alerts to smartphones
East Chicago residents now have another layer of service from the East Chicago Police Dept., with a smartphone application that sends them notifications when public safety issues occur. The city announced recently it has joined Atlas One, a location-based public safety platform. The app also lets users send text message...
Chicago/Memphis officials say video tape of murder of Tyre Nichols ‘horrific, shameful’
The 5 Black cops indicted on the murder of Tyre Nichols (Source: Memphis Police Department) The excessive and fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis policemen, since fired and indicted on a slew of serious charges, was called “horrific” and “savage” by Chicago and Memphis officials against a “defenseless, good, young Black man,” whose last words reminded them of George Floyd’s cry for his mother.
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Leaders: Split Black vote, lose City Hall forever
Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and former Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Executive Director Lance Gough on Thursday, January 19, warned that splitting the Black vote will result in the loss of an African American mayor, perhaps forever. And, they weren’t alone. Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle...
