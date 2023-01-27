-- Add two more surprise names for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches scheduled for later tonight. PWinsider.com reports that the husband-wife duo of Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are in San Antonio and the belief is that Green is not only backstage but scheduled for the women's match while Cardona - while not seen in the back - is also likely for the Rumble match.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO