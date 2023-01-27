ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

rajah.com

WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)

The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
TULSA, OK
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Doudrop On If She Will Be At Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar and current WWE RAW Star Doudrop recently attended an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with a number of other WWE Superstars and it was during the event that Doudrop spoke with Denise Salcedo on a variety of topics such as if she will be at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Event.
rajah.com

AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About

Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
rajah.com

Possible Spoiler: Two More Names Likely For Tonight's Men's & Women's WWE Royal Rumble

-- Add two more surprise names for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches scheduled for later tonight. PWinsider.com reports that the husband-wife duo of Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are in San Antonio and the belief is that Green is not only backstage but scheduled for the women's match while Cardona - while not seen in the back - is also likely for the Rumble match.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW

Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
MARYLAND STATE
rajah.com

WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
FLORIDA STATE
rajah.com

Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night

You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE

Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com

WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record

Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...

