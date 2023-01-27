Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
rajah.com
WWE Superstars Draw Numbers For Tonight's Men's, Women's Royal Rumble Matches (Videos)
WWE has begun releasing videos showing various Superstars learning their entry numbers for tonight's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight's show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c, leading into the...
rajah.com
Doudrop On If She Will Be At Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar and current WWE RAW Star Doudrop recently attended an anti-bullying “Be A Star” rally with a number of other WWE Superstars and it was during the event that Doudrop spoke with Denise Salcedo on a variety of topics such as if she will be at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Event.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite will see AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his title against Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred Match, "Hangman" Adam Page battle Jon Moxley in a Singles Match, Timothy Thatcher take on Bryan Danielson in a Singles Match and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) compete in a Tag Team Match, but there is no word yet on who they will be facing.
rajah.com
Nick Wayne On How His AEW Signing Came About
Top Indie Star Nick Wayne recently appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he signed with All Elite Wrestling last February when he was 16 years of age and how he will only be able to work with AEW once he turns 18 years old.
rajah.com
Possible Spoiler: Two More Names Likely For Tonight's Men's & Women's WWE Royal Rumble
-- Add two more surprise names for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches scheduled for later tonight. PWinsider.com reports that the husband-wife duo of Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are in San Antonio and the belief is that Green is not only backstage but scheduled for the women's match while Cardona - while not seen in the back - is also likely for the Rumble match.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
rajah.com
Spoiler: Match Order For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble matchup...
rajah.com
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
rajah.com
AEW Dark Night Session Taping Results From Universal Studios In Orlando, FL. (Spoilers)
All Elite Wrestling held a round of television tapings at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. The following matches were taped during the night session taping for future episodes of AEW Dark. * The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) defeated Jay Malachi...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Level Up Highlights, Ric Flair Leads Parade (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest episode of WWE NXT Level Up have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Lola Vice, Dante Chen, and SCRYPTS:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair served as the Grand Marshall at Tampa,...
rajah.com
Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night
You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
rajah.com
Bill Apter Hopes The Rock And Seven Bucks Productions Will Buy WWE
Bill Apter of WrestleBinge is hopeful that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions will get invovled with the pending sale of WWE, and he recently shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. I want to see The Rock and...
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
rajah.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
rajah.com
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
Comments / 0