Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
What is VEXAS syndrome? Study reveals thousands of people suffer from mystery illness
NEW YORK — VEXAS syndrome has been a medical mystery for doctors and scientists alike. In 2020, however, that all changed when researchers identified the genetic basis of the illness. Now, a team from NYU Grossman School of Medicine is revealing even more about the disorder. More specifically, they have a rough estimate of how many people live with the ailment throughout the United States.
Anton Syndrome Explained
It may surprise you that there are people who are blind, but adamantly refuse to accept their condition. Learn more about Anton Syndrome and how it develops.
legalexaminer.com
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Healthline
VEXAS Syndrome: What to Know About This Newly Identified Autoimmune Disease
Scientists are expressing concerns over a newly identified autoimmune disease known as VEXAS syndrome. Although the condition is rare, researchers say it is more common than previously thought. They add that VEXAS syndrome occurs more often in men and is usually diagnosed in people with other diseases such as rheumatoid...
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
Medical News Today
Mild serotonin syndrome symptoms and treatment
Serotonin syndrome is a potentially serious drug reaction. In the early stages of this reaction, people may experience mild serotonin syndrome, which causes symptoms such as tremors, dizziness, and headache. Serotonin syndrome, or serotonin toxicity, happens when a person takes medications that increase serotonin to a dangerously high level. For...
What Is VEXAS Syndrome? Newly Discovered Disease May Be More Common Than Once Thought
VEXAS syndrome has a wide range of symptoms that can mimic other diseases.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
Medical News Today
What is pigment dispersion syndrome?
The iris is the colored part of the eye. Pigment dispersion syndrome (PDS) occurs when pigment rubs off the back of the iris and floats freely in the eye. Pigment pieces can block the eye’s drainage system and create problems with pressure. The eye contains a clear fluid called...
neurologylive.com
Genetic Therapies, Wearable Devices, and AI Technologies to be Aware of in 2023: Anup Patel, MD
The pediatric neurologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital spoke on several innovations and potential concerns in neurology clinicians should expect in 2023. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “I'm excited about using and utilizing existing technologies such as the Apple Watch, or the Fitbit, or some of these devices...
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
labpulse.com
DNA tests show that mystery inflammatory syndrome may not be so rare
A rare syndrome that was first described in 2020 affects more than 15,000 adults ages 50 and older, according to an estimate published on Tuesday in JAMA Network. The disorder, vacuoles, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic (VEXAS) syndrome, was a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified less than three years ago.
Medical News Today
The link between Parkinson’s disease and seizures
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition resulting in involuntary shaking, slow movement, and stiff, inflexible muscles. Some people with Parkinson’s disease may also experience seizures, which are uncontrollable electrical disturbances in the brain. Epilepsy is a condition in which people have recurrent seizures. Seizures. from boosting the glutamate...
Healthline
Symptoms and Causes of Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count)
Thrombocytopenia is a condition that occurs when you don’t have enough platelets in your blood. Symptoms include easy bruising or unexpected or prolonged bleeding. Platelets are a type of blood cell. They help your body form blood clots or plugs to slow or stop bleeding. When you don’t have...
Mysterious 'Zone of Uncertainty' Inside The Brain Reveals a Surprise
Our brains do a fantastic job of acting as master control centers for our sacks of flesh if you stop and think about it – which again will call on your brain. Now researchers have discovered more about how the brain fixes long-term memories in its storage slots. The...
Healthline
What Is Superior Dehiscence Canal Syndrome (SCDS)?
Superior dehiscence canal syndrome is a rare condition of the inner ear that affects your balance and hearing. Surgery is typically used to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. Some health conditions can impact your hearing and balance. One that you may have heard of is Meniere’s disease, which...
Medical News Today
What to know about multiple organ dysfunction syndrome
Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) is where two or more independent organs fail to function properly. It is a serious condition that can lead to death without emergency care. MODS can affect any organ system. For example, someone with MODS may experience heart and kidney failure. Treatment for these conditions...
neurologylive.com
Future of Robotics in Neurosurgery and the Benefits Exoscopes Bring
Richard Williamson, MD, FAANS, a neurosurgeon at Allegheny Health Network, provided commentary on the explosion of technology in neurosurgery and how exoscopes ease the process. Richard Williamson, MD, FAANS. The use of robotics in surgical practice has been a field of rapid development during the last few decades. The first...
Comments / 0