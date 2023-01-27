ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

ryeny.gov

Assessor Modernizing Property Card System

The City of Rye will be modernizing our assessment property card system. All of the Assessor’s property cards are being sent out for scanning on January 31st to migrate to an online system. This exciting project is the first step to ensuring online access. We expect to be without...

