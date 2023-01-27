ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

"It's going to be loud," Sirianni speaks ahead of NFC championship

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16779y_0kTjY8rI00

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks ahead of NFC title game 13:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday.

Before then we're getting to hear from head coach Nick Sirianni once again.

"We had a good practice yesterday. We had a good walk-through the day before. Now the goal is to go out there obviously and have a walk-through then a good practice today," Sirianni said on what he looks for to make sure the team is locked in and ready.

He addressed the fans' essential role in the big game this weekend and alluded to fans' notorious track record.

"They'll make life difficult, there's no doubt, for this team that's coming in here. Because of who they are as fans. It's going to be loud. We'll feed off that. It's going to be energetic and it's going to be everything that I've seen on TV as far as the NFC championship game that happened a couple of years ago here," Sirianni said.

The last NFC championship game the Birds had was in 2018 against the Minnesota Vikings . Philly fans made quite the impression on their purple-and-gold-clad opponents.

"Obviously, we get to live it every week we're here at home just how important our crowd is and how important our fans are to us," Sirianni said Friday.

You can watch his full press conference in the video above.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

