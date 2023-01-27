ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Jersey and South Philly pep rallies get Eagles fans hype for NFC championship weekend

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QksmU_0kTjY5D700

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia has been your local guide to all things Eagles getting you in that NFC championship spirit just in time for the big game. We got to witness some of that Eagles' energy Friday morning in our own studio and at two local pep rallies.

Here's our roundup:

Swoop flew in alongside some Eagles cheerleaders and the Eagles pep band just in time for our morning show.

Swoop, Eagles Pep Band get us amped up for NFC championship 03:23

At our next stop, our smallest Eagles fans were making some big noise for the Birds. At West End Elementary in Woodbury, New Jersey, hundreds of students participated in a pep rally. Of course, all decked out in their Eagles green!

We also had a CBS Philadelphia crew out at the Dunkin Donuts pep rally on Penrose Avenue in South Philly. We knew we had to pop in when we spotted Swoop!

Eagles cheerleaders were on-site caffeinating the morning crew before they got their coffee along with help from the Eagles Pep Band. Dunkin' Donuts also gave away free medium-iced coffees to Birds fans.

Stay up to date with CBSPhiladelphia .com for any and every Eagles pregame festivity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

How Jalen Hurts showed he was the coolest and toughest cat during Eagles' Super Bowl run

PHILADELPHIA − More than an hour after the game had ended, long after the celebrations on the field, the victory cigars in the locker room, and the thunderous noise at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts sat by himself at his locker. He was dressed top to bottom in a purple jacket and magenta pants with dark sunglasses on as he looked at his phone in solitude while smoking a cigar. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles fan favorites to testify as ex-teammate sues doctor for negligence

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be returning to Philadelphia. But it has nothing to do with this year’s Eagles squad going back to the big game. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles special teams star Chris Maragos is suing his doctor for a career-ending knee injury and Foles, now a backup quarterback with the Indianapaolis Colts, will be called to testify as a witness. And the quarterback won’t be alone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move

The Empire State Building left sports fans confused with a bizarre move they pulled on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championsip Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Eagles fans around the city of Philadelphia and elsewhere were elated. They climbed up street poles to celebrate the... The post Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Another division rival has jumped on the Eagles’ bandwagon after Championship win

The Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the Super Bowl, and one of their biggest rivals city is happy?. Yeah, that’s a bit weird I know. But, nonetheless, the Eagles have a chance to do what they did in 2017, walk out of a neutral site as the world champions. This team, and the magical season this has been, is so close to doing the one thing every team dreams of doing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
CBS Philly

Super Sibling Rivalry Bowl with the Kelce brothers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl LVII will be a sibling rivalry game. This is the first time two brothers will face off against each other in a Super Bowl.Here's what the Chiefs' Travis Kelce said about playing against his brother Jason and the Eagles."Haven't talked to him yet, but cool scenario to be in," Kelce said. "My mom can't lose. I'll just leave it at that. It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him and obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won't see me talking too much trash because of how much I love my brother, but it's definitely going to be an emotional game, that's for sure," he said.And his brother did not leave the message unanswered. In a Tweet, Jason Kelce wrote: "Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!" And Mama Kelce will surely be breaking out a special jersey once again – half Eagles and half Kansas City.Their mother posted a photo to social media last week when both teams played their divisional games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy