Newark Dumps NJ’s Pricey Employee Insurance

NEWARK, NJ — Newark is dumping the state’s costly health benefits plan for its 8,000 public workers, shifting to a private insurer with lower annual premium rates. This is now the second large city in the state to make the change. Camden, voted in October to jump ship.

The city will switch its health and medication insurance coverage for all city employees to a private insurer, Aetna, in February. This change will likely save million of dollars in annual premiums, Tiffany Stewart, the city’s personnel director, recently said.

If Newark stayed with the New Jersey’s health plan, Stewart estimates it would have cost Newark roughly $87 million annually.

Its private plan with Aenta has a bottom-line cost of $59 million, with maximum premiums capped at $72 million. This change will affect Newark’s current employees, their dependents, and retirees.

Newark’s departure comes after the state Health Benefits Commission agree to sizable rate hikes in September, exceeding 20% on health for over 800,000 state and local government workers, including a 23% premium increase for local and county governments.

Camden’s roughly 1,200 employees started using Aetna on Jan. 1, a move that saved the city roughly $200,000 in premium payments this year.

That’s compared with a $3 million hit Camden would have taken under the state’s plan, said city spokesman Vincent Basara.

Aetna’s insurance program is regarded as “equal or better” to the state’s. It also brings significant savings for taxpayers, said Timothy J. Cunningham, Camden’s business administrator.



