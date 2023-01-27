ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care

NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

First Round of Historical Tax Abatements Approved

NASHVILLE, TN– As the February deadline for property taxes looms, the Metropolitan Historical Zoning Commission (MHZC) announces the first two awardees of the new Historic Tax Abatement program, approved by Metro Council in 2021 to preserve important historic sites. The next application deadline for the program is July 1, 2023. Councilmember Syracuse filed the legislation based on state enabling legislation, T.C.A. § 67-5-218.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident. A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Enrolling Participants for Early Alzheimer’s Study

The Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center is recruiting individuals age 50 and older to participate in a study researching early drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. Established in 2012 by Angela Jefferson, PhD, professor of Neurology and founding director of the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center, the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project was among the first studies to research the long-term connection between heart health and brain health.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers

(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Middle Tennessee Home Sales Projected to Have Continued Growth in 2023

While the western part of the United States is beginning to see home prices even out and even fall, the eastern part of the country is expected to see a continued trend in increased home values at least until mid-2023. With a strong economy and low unemployment, the Nashville MSA has been ranked by Zillow as the fifth hottest real estate market in the country for 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy