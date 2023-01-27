Read full article on original website
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care
NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
Ambulance, EMS crew now dedicated to Nolensville
People injured in an accident or seriously sick in Nolensville can now get medical attention faster.
Tennessee Tribune
First Round of Historical Tax Abatements Approved
NASHVILLE, TN– As the February deadline for property taxes looms, the Metropolitan Historical Zoning Commission (MHZC) announces the first two awardees of the new Historic Tax Abatement program, approved by Metro Council in 2021 to preserve important historic sites. The next application deadline for the program is July 1, 2023. Councilmember Syracuse filed the legislation based on state enabling legislation, T.C.A. § 67-5-218.
WSMV
Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident. A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms
A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved in East Nashville.
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 29 – February 4, 2023
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 29 – February 3, 2023. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place. Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr) Expected...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Enrolling Participants for Early Alzheimer’s Study
The Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center is recruiting individuals age 50 and older to participate in a study researching early drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. Established in 2012 by Angela Jefferson, PhD, professor of Neurology and founding director of the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center, the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project was among the first studies to research the long-term connection between heart health and brain health.
Nashville home heavily damaged in fire
A Nashville home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening.
Multiple students taken to hospital for possible chemical burns at Lipscomb
Multiple students at Lipscomb University were taken to the hospital for possible chemical burns on Friday.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Sumner County Slayings: Judge rules in Michael Cummins hearing on competency
As the man accused of killing 8 people in Westmoreland awaits trial, a Judge has ruled in a recent motions hearing.
wgnsradio.com
After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers
(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
Middle Tennessee Home Sales Projected to Have Continued Growth in 2023
While the western part of the United States is beginning to see home prices even out and even fall, the eastern part of the country is expected to see a continued trend in increased home values at least until mid-2023. With a strong economy and low unemployment, the Nashville MSA has been ranked by Zillow as the fifth hottest real estate market in the country for 2023.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
wgnsradio.com
Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally will be held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza This Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023)
(Murfreesboro, TN) An event will be held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Saturday that focuses on what many are calling ‘gender mutilation.’ 15-Year-old Hannah Faulkner told WGNS that Chloe Cole is one of several who plans to attend the event this weekend…. Cole is 18-years-old today and...
radio7media.com
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
