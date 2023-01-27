Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care

Read full article on original website
WSMV
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Why Enhanced Confirmation Testing is Critical to Understanding Nashville’s Drug Landscape and Improving Public Health
Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by the national opioid crisis. Efforts to combat it, such as judicious opioid prescribing practices and legislative efforts, have made some Tennesseans more susceptible to alternatives, such as designer drugs, also known as novel psychoactive substances (NPS). These compounds, which are more prevalent and dangerous than ever, mimic the effects of prescription or illicit drugs while avoiding detection by routine testing and circumventing drug regulations.
fox17.com
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year
School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
New rotation of military personnel begins in February
The next Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training (SMART) rotation, which includes 10 members the United States military, is coming to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to work in clinical areas of the adult hospital Feb. 7-21. The U.S. Army Medical Command developed Operation SMART to establish partnerships with civilian health care...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University suspended until at least 2027
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities
NASHVILLE, TN – The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. As a result of three inspections, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the mail carrier...
The Daily South
10 Heavenly Repurposed Churches Across The South
Once abandoned places of worship, deserted churches across the South have taken on glorious new purposes. Keeping with the cannon, these beautiful churches have been resurrected. They’re now gorgeous places to gather, enjoy a meal, or spend a night—and we dare say that their second-comings are even more stunning. Rich with history and brimming with remarkable remnants of their past-lives, these restored churches are now impressive restaurants and hotels that live up to their locale.
Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023
With another round of winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
chattanoogacw.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Enrolling Participants for Early Alzheimer’s Study
The Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center is recruiting individuals age 50 and older to participate in a study researching early drivers of Alzheimer’s disease. Established in 2012 by Angela Jefferson, PhD, professor of Neurology and founding director of the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center, the Vanderbilt Memory and Aging Project was among the first studies to research the long-term connection between heart health and brain health.
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools In-Service Day for Educators Closed Due to Inclement Weather Tuesday
Rutherford County, TN - While parents already knew that schools were going to be closed on Tuesday for a teacher in-service day, educators are now being notified that they too will not have to be at their school. Teachers were notified on Monday that all schools will be closed and the in-service day has been re-scheduled.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
wgnsradio.com
Snow Patrol Closings & Cancellations: Rutherford Co. & City Schools CLOSED Wednesday - SEE MORE
UPDATED at 7:20AM: List of School Closings in the Rutherford County Area (Includes Bedford County): Due to the icy weather and potential for slick roads, especially over bridges and in some of the more rural areas, this has lead to closings and cancellations on the WGNS Snow Patrol Report. RUTHERFORD...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Jan. 15-23
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:33 p.m. John Ward, 31, Indianapolis, warrant/other district. Transported to dist. 46 at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 16. (Frensemeier) Jan. 18. 9:26 a.m. Cary Charles, 57, Columbus, failure to appear warrant....
