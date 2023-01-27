Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by the national opioid crisis. Efforts to combat it, such as judicious opioid prescribing practices and legislative efforts, have made some Tennesseans more susceptible to alternatives, such as designer drugs, also known as novel psychoactive substances (NPS). These compounds, which are more prevalent and dangerous than ever, mimic the effects of prescription or illicit drugs while avoiding detection by routine testing and circumventing drug regulations.

