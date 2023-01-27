ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Why Enhanced Confirmation Testing is Critical to Understanding Nashville’s Drug Landscape and Improving Public Health

Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by the national opioid crisis. Efforts to combat it, such as judicious opioid prescribing practices and legislative efforts, have made some Tennesseans more susceptible to alternatives, such as designer drugs, also known as novel psychoactive substances (NPS). These compounds, which are more prevalent and dangerous than ever, mimic the effects of prescription or illicit drugs while avoiding detection by routine testing and circumventing drug regulations.
New rotation of military personnel begins in February

The next Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training (SMART) rotation, which includes 10 members the United States military, is coming to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to work in clinical areas of the adult hospital Feb. 7-21. The U.S. Army Medical Command developed Operation SMART to establish partnerships with civilian health care...

