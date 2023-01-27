Read full article on original website
Carscoops
F1’s Carlos Sainz Buys His First Car After Driving A VW Golf His Parents Bought Him 9 Years Ago
Carlos Sainz has spent the last 9 years in the Formula 1 paddock but he has only just taken delivery of the first car he has purchased with his own money. It’s quite a special car, too. For his entire tenure in Formula 1, Sainz has been driving around...
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Puts A Camaro Face On The Suzuki Every Van
The Suzuki Every, a small van that is available in Japan, has proven to be quite popular as a base for creative face-swapping. Following the Defender face by DAMD and the Jimny face by T-Style, the small van can now look like a vintage Camaro thanks to a Japanese tuner called Gibson.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Carscoops
How Does The 2024 BMW M3 CS Rank Against The Greatest Limited Edition M3s?
The 2023 BMW M3 CS borrows heavily from last year’s M4 CSL coupe to ensure that it’s lighter, stiffer and faster than the regular 2023 M3 sedan. But, while it does get the CSL’s 553 hp (550 PS) engine, its carbon hood and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, is it really the most extreme road car to wear the M3 badge since BMW first applied it to a trunk lid almost 38 years ago? We dug through the M3’s back-catalog to look at the previous hardcore M3s and see which one offered the biggest upgrade over the standard car.
Carscoops
This 2010 Nissan GT-R With $80k Worth Of Mods Is Not For The Purists
The Nissan GT-R has just received another facelift but the “Godzilla” has not drastically changed since its introduction back in 2007. Thus, many owners rely on tuners in order to spice up both the design and performance of the model. A heavily tuned 2010 Nissan GT-R is currently listed for sale on eBay, featuring a long list of modifications.
Carscoops
Toyota Reportedly Working On A GRMN Version Of The Prius
The 2023 Toyota Prius is not only the prettiest one yet, but also the most powerful. With the plug-in hybrid Prime making an impressive 220 hp (223 PS / 164 kW), it’s only 8 hp (8 PS / 6 kW) down on the GR86, and only 0.4 seconds slower to 60 mph (96 km/h) than the previous-gen GT86.
Carscoops
Phone Maker Xiaomi’s MS11 EV Leaks, Looks Like A McLaren Sedan
Chinese tech company Xiaomi, best known for their phones and other consumer electronics, is making a car, and ahead of its official projected launch in 2024, the electric sedan has surfaced in its home market on a number of websites and social media channels including on Weibo were we found these images.
Carscoops
You Could Sell Your House, Buy This 1990 Singer 911 And Take Delivery Immediately
A stunning 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Coupe from Singer is up for auction and looks on track to trade hands for over $1 million. This particular 911 from Singer was delivered in April 2020 after some three years of construction. It is dubbed the Pikes Peak Commission and is finished in Midnight Blue Metallic. The craftsmanship on display is simply staggering.
Carscoops
2024 Audi A3 Facelift Spied With Digital-Look DRLs
Last week we got our first look at the facelifted Audi S3 and speculated that it wouldn’t be long until we saw the first spy shots of its more sensible A3 brother. And as if by magic, here they are. Though both the A3 and S3 will be introduced...
Carscoops
One-Off Chiron Profilée Is Your Last Chance To Get A W16 Bugatti Before The End
Bugatti will auction its one-off Chiron Profilée this week, giving the world’s wealthiest car fans their last ever chance to buy a brand new W16-powered Molsheim missile. The entire Chiron production run is sold out, so lot 177 at RM Sotheby’s Paris sale on February 1 really is a fairly significant sale.
Carscoops
Colin Chapman’s Lotus Elan +2 Is An Under The Radar Classic
There is something very cool about a car previously owned by the man who created it. There’s the famous name in the history file, of course, and as you roll your wrists to make a turn you do it knowing that some very important hands once did exactly the same.
Carscoops
How Could You Not Want A Classic Mini That’s Honda Powered?
There’s something so cool about classic Minis. Obviously, you’d never want to crash into a big SUV while behind the wheel of one but their compact size delivers a driving experience that’s impossible to match in any modern day hot hatch. Classic Mini models are also quite...
Carscoops
Toyota Retains Best-Selling Automaker Crown, Shifts Almost 10.5 Million Vehicles In 2022
Toyota was the world’s best-selling carmaker in 2022, overcoming COVID disruptions and semiconductor shortages to move almost 10.5 million vehicles between January and December. Including volumes for its Daihatsu and Hino subsidiaries, the automaker sold a total of 10,438,024 vehicles, putting it more than 2 million units ahead of...
Carscoops
Zeekr Teases New Compact EV Set To Debut This Year
Zeekr took on social media to tease its upcoming third production model, with the lightly camouflaged prototype hints at a compact crossover bodystyle. The new electric Zeekr model will join the automaker’s range next to the 001 shooting brake and the 009 minivan in Europe. The teaser doesn’t reveal...
Carscoops
Unique Ford Ka Quattro Has Rally-Inspired Looks And Audi S3 Underpinnings
The first generation of the Ford Ka was a cute little city car, but a mechanic and car enthusiast combined his skills and imagination to create what he describes as an absolute weapon. The pictured Ford Ka Quattro hides a heavily tuned Audi S3 drivetrain under its wide bodykit, making it one of the (if not the) fastest in the world.
Carscoops
Mercedes-AMG Bids Farewell To Old-School V8s In Australia With C63 And E63 S Final Editions
Mercedes-AMG is sending off the current C 63 S and E 63 S, the last of its non-hybridized V8 models, in Australia with special Final Edition models that will go on sale from February 1. The vehicles, that are all powered by AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8s, have already been unveiled...
Carscoops
Driven: 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD Will Silence The Naysayers
Sure, the Genesis GV60 may share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 but it feels like a completely different car. In fact, it is one of the very best electric vehicles currently on sale. Most would agree that the Genesis brand has been on quite a...
Carscoops
1016 Industries Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S A GT3 Style Makeover
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is unrivaled when it comes to high-performance sports cars that slide under the radar with a subtle design compared to outright supercars. However, thanks to 1016 Industries, the German model now has the looks to match its otherworldly performance. Officially dubbed the 992 Turbo S...
Carscoops
ABT’s Audi RSQ8-S Has Racy Looks And A Boatload Of Power
While the Audi RS Q8 could be considered as a cheaper alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, it’s not quite as striking as its Italian sibling. That’s where ABT comes in with its RSQ8-S package. The kit is not as overt or as eye-catching as some others from the...
Carscoops
Audi Is Preparing An Electric SUV To Beat The Defender And G-Class, Says Report
A new report says that Audi is going to launch an all-electric 4×4 SUV meant to rival the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The boxy SUV would ride on the same ladder platform destined for the upcoming revival of the Scout brand. According to Autocar, the top...
