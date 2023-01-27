The 2023 BMW M3 CS borrows heavily from last year’s M4 CSL coupe to ensure that it’s lighter, stiffer and faster than the regular 2023 M3 sedan. But, while it does get the CSL’s 553 hp (550 PS) engine, its carbon hood and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, is it really the most extreme road car to wear the M3 badge since BMW first applied it to a trunk lid almost 38 years ago? We dug through the M3’s back-catalog to look at the previous hardcore M3s and see which one offered the biggest upgrade over the standard car.

