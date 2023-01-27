ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season

Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, police confirmed to Dawgs247. Per a release regarding the situation, Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation found that when officers arrived, they located the man — Bennett — and determined he was intoxicated.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC among the Top 11 schools list for 4-star 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon

USC football hit the state of Georgia hard with offers during the month of January and it has caught the eye of at least one new offeree: four-star 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon put the Trojans among his Top 11 schools list on Saturday along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision

College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day

With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy