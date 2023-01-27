Read full article on original website
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
NBA Referees Issue ApologyOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
Jaxson Jones, recent Washington Huskies de-commit, chooses Oregon Ducks
Roughly one week ago, Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones was committed to the Washington Huskies and being heavily pursued by several programs. Following a sudden decommitment, however, the highly-productive 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge took a visit to the University of ...
247Sports
Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season
Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, police confirmed to Dawgs247. Per a release regarding the situation, Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation found that when officers arrived, they located the man — Bennett — and determined he was intoxicated.
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Said About Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes appeared to take a pretty clear postgame shot at Joe Burrow following the AFC Championship Game. Burrow, known for his legendary cigar celebration photos, fell to Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game on this Sunday evening, 23-20. Following the game, Mahomes had a clear message for ...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC among the Top 11 schools list for 4-star 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon
USC football hit the state of Georgia hard with offers during the month of January and it has caught the eye of at least one new offeree: four-star 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon put the Trojans among his Top 11 schools list on Saturday along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado.
Oregon Transfer D-Lineman Keanu Williams Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins made an addition at a major position of need, bringing in another player from a Pac-12 rival on Saturday.
247Sports
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
No. 1 Penn State wrestling is too much for No. 2 Iowa in battle of NCAA powerhouses
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team proved its ranking it legitimate with a convincing 23-14 win over Iowa at a jam-packed Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. Down 14-9 after six bouts, PSU captured the final four matchups to win going away. Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are now 11-0 overall...
College Football's Top 25 Recruiting Classes Before Signing Day
College football programs have a chance to bolster their 2023 recruiting classes on National Signing Day. While most top prospects committed during the early signing period, some notable recruits haven't signed a National Letter of Intent. Five-star tight end Duce Robinson and Nyckoles Harbor ...
Alabama Reportedly Meeting With Notable Offensive Coordinator
Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to the New England Patriots to work the same role. According to Chris Fetters of247Sports, the Crimson Tide will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to discuss the open position. Grubb led Fresno State to the ...
Is Arkansas winning or losing in the transfer portal?
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks saw 23 scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal from Dec. 5 to Jan 18, not including two other players who entered in August. How are the Hogs doing at replacing them?...
Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day
With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
College football: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska poised to make 'big jumps' in 2023, Josh Pate says
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports’ Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 on Friday’s episode of Late Kick and labeled Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska as teams that should be significantly improved from a season ago and make big jumps in the fall. Auburn...
Michigan vs. Penn State basketball: Media sees Wolverines' NCAA Tournament start to fade with blowout loss
Penn State basketball blistered Michigan, 83-61, Sunday afternoon behind red-shooting from the outside and a decisive scoring run to end the first half resulting in a sizable advantage. The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) improved to 11-1 at home this season and continued their massive shooting splits at Bryce Jordan Center.
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
Iowa Football: Official jersey numbers, height/weight for mid-year enrollees
Iowa football published part of its roster for 2023 spring ball this week. The Hawkeyes started winter workouts the last couple of weeks, and Iowa is set to prepare for the 2023 season. Iowa welcomed 11 mid-year enrollees, which includes seven from the transfer portal, two JUCO additions, and two...
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
