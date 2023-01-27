ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ranking the Colts' 2023 opponents

By Meghan Hall
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
With activities for the offseason well underway, the Indianapolis Colts are preparing, in all facets, for the teams they will face during the 2023 season.

Here is an early ranking of the Colts’ 2023 opponents from easiest to the most difficult:

14

Houston Texans

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans were the worst team in football for much of the 2022 season. They should recoup some of their previous glory with a new quarterback and coach, but the road ahead is unclear.

13

Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons are a young team and are still rebuilding. Though quarterback Desmond Ridder is expected to improve with more games, he will need help.

12

Las Vegas Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders underachieved in 2022 and could continue this trend in 2023 with Derek Carr’s future with the organization all but done.

11

Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. They hope a new coach with former ties to the Colts can help.

10

Cleveland Browns

 Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have a stout defense but some questions about the offense. These inconsistencies land them on the easier side of the schedule.

9

New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Like other teams on the list, the Colts have a losing record to the New Orleans Saints. But, uncertainty at quarterback and winning the last three matchups should provide confidence.

8

Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennesee Titans had a tumultuous end to 2022. The team hopes hiring general manager Ran Carthon will change that.

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

No matter the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to torment the Colts. Pittsburgh has won the last eight matchups.

6

New England Patriots

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots land at No. 6 on the list. Though the teams have traded wins since Mac Jones joined the league, the matchup gets tougher with the recent addition of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

5

Los Angeles Rams

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams have a star-studded roster. Injuries derailed their 2022 campaign, but they will likely rebound in 2023.

4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came storming back to win the NFC South in 2022, making them a prime candidate to land near the top of the list, led by (for now) a man named Tom Brady.

3

Baltimore Ravens

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Baltimore Ravens remain an intriguing matchup. The Colts own the series 8-6 all-time, but a healthy Lamar Jackson makes this team dangerous.

2

Jacksonville Jaguars

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 winner of the AFC South put the league on notice. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the epitome of “pick your poison”, and with the addition of Calvin Ridley, watch out for Trevor Lawrence and this attack.

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: The Cincinnati Enquirer 

The Cincinnati Bengals are a well-oiled machine led by quarterback Joe Burrow. The Colts will have their hands full with Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase.

