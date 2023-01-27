The purpose of OU All Girl and Coed Cheer squads is to support the athletic teams at the University of Oklahoma by generating crowd enthusiasm and actively engaging with our fans. Our members believe deeply in their role as ambassadors of the University and represent OU at a variety of alumni, civic, and charitable events and are committed to displaying a positive and collegiate image at all times that reflects the values and traditions of the University of Oklahoma.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO