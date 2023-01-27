Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners See Perfection, Dominate in Conference Win at No. 9 Denver
DENVER – Senior Ragan Smith was perfect on the balance beam and the University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics team posted its first score of 198-plus this season in a 198.425-197.425 win at No. 9 Denver on Sunday afternoon inside Magness Arena. OU's score marked its fifth-highest in program history...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Returns to Norman For Game vs. TCU Tuesday
NORMAN – The 20th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team will try to snap its two-game skid Tuesday when it plays host to TCU (6-14, 0-9) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Sooners enter the contest in third place in the Big 12 standings, one game back of Iowa State and Texas. Tip on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. and then game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Pooh Williamson on the call.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Punches Ticket To ITA National Indoors
NORMAN - The No. 17 Oklahoma women's tennis team swept Texas Tech 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship to send the Sooners to the 2023 ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash., for the second time in program history. The team came out strong in doubles with a top-court...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Dominates No. 2/2 Alabama
NORMAN (AP) — With Oklahoma set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025, Sooners fans used the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to give Alabama a dose of the energy they plan to bring to the league. After taunting the second-ranked Crimson Tide with chants of "S-E-C" and "overrated" in the...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Fall Short at No. 15 Northern Iowa
UNI (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) entered the contest with eight wrestlers ranked in the top-20 of their respective classes, including No. 1 Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds. In the opening bout of the afternoon, No. 21 Joey Prata's 2-0 decision win over Kyle Gollhofer came without any takedown. An escape in the third and a riding time point granted Prata his 14th win of his graduate season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma adds commitment from in-state linebacker prospect
Oklahoma added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday night. The Sooners earned a commitment from 3-star linebacker Taylor Heim. He’s a Bethany, Oklahoma, native. Here’s his announcement:. “I’m excited and ready to get to work so I can show what I can do at...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
pokesreport.com
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Game vs. TCU Set For Fan Appreciation Night
Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans attending Tuesday's women's basketball game against TCU will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Season ticket holders and other fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday's game in advance will have first...
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Come Up Short at No. 4 Iowa State
The 22nd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team fell to No. 4 Iowa State, 25-12, on Friday night in Ames in the 100th all-time meeting between the two historic programs. The loss snapped Oklahoma's (7-4, 1-2 Big 12) four-dual winning streak, and extended Iowa State's (11-2, 4-0 Big 12) conference dual winning streak to 15 meets. The Sooners won four of the matches on the night, but surrendered bonus points at 133, 165 and 184 pounds to seal the dual.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Spirit - Cheer
The purpose of OU All Girl and Coed Cheer squads is to support the athletic teams at the University of Oklahoma by generating crowd enthusiasm and actively engaging with our fans. Our members believe deeply in their role as ambassadors of the University and represent OU at a variety of alumni, civic, and charitable events and are committed to displaying a positive and collegiate image at all times that reflects the values and traditions of the University of Oklahoma.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
okcfox.com
Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A slightly better chance for sleet and freezing rain then arrives on Tuesday morning. Due to warmer air aloft being nudged slightly northward, OKC will have a better chance of seeing more freezing rain than Monday is expected to see. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as sleet and freezing rain fall across much of the state. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will likely see the highest intensity of precipitation.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
405business.com
Clean Juice Opens Second Oklahoma Location, First in Edmond
The franchise is the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar with more than 200 locations in the country. Clean Juice, an organic juice and food bar, recently opened its second location in Oklahoma and first location in Edmond. Edmond franchise owner Elizabeth Zuckermandel said she wanted to...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hosting ‘Rack Madness’ event
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is hosting a “Rack Madness” event Feb. 24 in Oklahoma City. The event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Registrants entering an item for scoring might end up winning an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
