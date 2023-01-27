White Sox Duo Named to MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects List

The MLB scouting industry is bullish on a pair of White Sox prospects.

The start of the 2023 MLB season is fast approaching. The general public can purchase tickets in five days, while pitchers and catchers report to camp in 19 days. Baseball publications and various media outlets are ranking the top position players leading into the campaign. One of those publications, Baseball America , listed Chicago White Sox farmhands Oscar Colas and Colson Montgomery in its top 100 prospect list earlier this month.

Once again, Chicago's top two prospects appear on another publication's top-100 list. MLB Pipeline has released its annual preseason list, which includes Montgomery and Colas.

The professional baseball industry is very bullish on the futures of the White Sox' former first-round draft pick and top international signing.

Montgomery checks in at no. 38 while Colas ranks 85th. The rankings are close to on par with Baseball America, which ranked the pair 39th and 89th, respectively. The pair's meteoric rise through Chicago's farm system has been well-documented at this point. Both farmhands climbed three levels of minor league baseball in 2022.

Colas quickly moved up from High-A Winston-Salem and finished the year with a brief stint at Triple-A Charlotte. The 20-year-old Montgomery excelled at every level from Low-A Kannapolis to Double-A Birmingham.

Colson Montgomery will begin the 2023 season where he finished in 2022, with Double-A Birmingham. His ETA to the big leagues is likely in 2024 if he continues to develop at the same pace.

Oscar Colas, on the other hand, will get every opportunity to win the opening-day starting spot in right field for the Chicago White Sox. The Cuban controls his own fate and will make the 26-man roster with a strong showing during Spring Training.