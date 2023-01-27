Read full article on original website
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols' family and friends gathered Wednesday for a funeral intended to celebrate his life three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police that has sparked a new round of calls for police reform. As the service began, a group of singers...
SALT LAKE CITY — Gabby Petito's parents joined Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at the state Capitol on Monday to advocate for stronger domestic violence responses from police officers. Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, parents of the young woman from New York who was killed by her boyfriend shortly...
WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart reacted on Twitter to a video that has been shared on conservative media channels featuring people identified in recordings as Utah educators explaining how they teach topics such as critical race theory that are restricted in Utah public school classrooms. The Accuracy...
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag, though it's not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 on Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag while classifying the current flag as the state's ceremonial flag. However, the design that passed is an amended version of the flag that was selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10.
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
