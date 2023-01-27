SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag, though it's not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 on Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag while classifying the current flag as the state's ceremonial flag. However, the design that passed is an amended version of the flag that was selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10.

