NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"

San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search

Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom...
NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
