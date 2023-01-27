Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Colts Path to Next Head Coach Getting Clearer?
The Indianapolis Colts have less competition for head coaching candidates Raheem Morris and Ejiro Evero after the Denver Broncos backed out of the running for their services.
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
Yardbarker
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
Yardbarker
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"
San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
Yardbarker
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
4 Colts free agents Panthers HC Frank Reich could bring with him to Carolina
Now that Frank Reich has been hired as the newest head coach of the Carolina Panthers, may be the Indianapolis poaching soon begin!. That process will start with Reich’s prospective coaching staff, as he’s pretty likely to bring some buddies over to help steer his ship. But what about the players?
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Sapp's Fields trade rumor start of Bears' offseason circus
From the second Davis Mills connected with Jordan Akins on a 28-yard touchdown pass to lift the Houston Texans over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, it was clear the NFL offseason would run through Chicago. The Bears enter the offseason armed with the No. 1 overall pick and around...
Yardbarker
Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search
Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
Texans' Desperation for Bears' No. 1 Pick Makes Week 18 Even More Hilarious
The Texans had the top pick in their hands, but a meaningless Week 18 win will force them to pay a pretty penny to the Bears if they want it back.
Yardbarker
Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom...
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
Yardbarker
NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas
Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game
Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0